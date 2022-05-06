Nominees announced for 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards

Connacht Rugby can now confirm the nominees for next week’s 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards.
In all 41 nominees have been selected across 14 awards, ranging from underage to Professional level across male and female categories.
Connacht will be live tweeting the results as they happen on twitter.com/ConnachtRugby.
Full details on the night can be found HERE
The Nominations are…
U18 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound To Light
Max Flynn – Corinthians RFC / CC Roscrea
Hugh Gavin – Galwegians RFC / The Jes
Ryan Roche – Galwegians RFC / St. Paul’s Oughterard
U18 Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ
Molly Boote – Connemara RFC
Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – Corinthians RFC
Karly Tierney – Tuam/Oughterard RFC
U19 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Benchmark Recruitment
John Devine – Ballinasloe RFC / Garbally College
Adam Hunter – Sligo RFC / Sligo Grammar
Harry West – Ballina RFC / Kings Hospital
Academy Player of the Year, sponsored by Total Health
Cathal Forde
Matthew Devine
Diarmuid Kilgallen
Referee of the Year
Siobhán Daly
Andrew Fogarty
Gerry Geraghty
Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte
Charlie Couper – Buccaneers RFC
Henry Cummins – Dunmore RFC
Henry O’Toole – Connemara RFC
Women’s Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Citylink
Noreen Coyne – Westport RFC
Hazel Kilduff – Buccaneers RFC
Aoife Williams – Galwegians RFC
Men’s Junior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Laya Healthcare
Stephen Conroy – Ballinrobe RFC
Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC
Ian Staunton – Connemara RFC
Men’s Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen
Shane Leyden – Buccaneers RFC
Mark McDermott – Corinthians RFC
Calum Quinn – Ballina RFC
Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank Of Ireland
Buccaneers RFC
Creggs RFC
Sligo RFC
Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Intersport Elverys
Jack Carty
Shane Delahunt
Mack Hansen
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys
Orla Dixon
Catherine Martin
Fiona Scally
Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys
Mack Hansen
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
The Lifetime Achievement to Connacht Rugby Award, sponsored by Heineken will be announced on the night