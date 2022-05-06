Nominees announced for 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards

Connacht Rugby can now confirm the nominees for next week’s 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards.

In all 41 nominees have been selected across 14 awards, ranging from underage to Professional level across male and female categories.

Connacht will be live tweeting the results as they happen on twitter.com/ConnachtRugby.

Full details on the night can be found HERE

The Nominations are…

U18 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound To Light

Max Flynn – Corinthians RFC / CC Roscrea
Hugh Gavin – Galwegians RFC / The Jes
Ryan Roche – Galwegians RFC / St. Paul’s Oughterard

U18 Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ

Molly Boote – Connemara RFC
Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – Corinthians RFC
Karly Tierney – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

U19 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Benchmark Recruitment

John Devine – Ballinasloe RFC / Garbally College
Adam Hunter – Sligo RFC / Sligo Grammar
Harry West – Ballina RFC / Kings Hospital

Academy Player of the Year, sponsored by Total Health

Cathal Forde
Matthew Devine
Diarmuid Kilgallen

Referee of the Year

Siobhán Daly
Andrew Fogarty
Gerry Geraghty

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte

Charlie Couper – Buccaneers RFC
Henry Cummins – Dunmore RFC
Henry O’Toole – Connemara RFC

Women’s Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Citylink

Noreen Coyne – Westport RFC
Hazel Kilduff – Buccaneers RFC
Aoife Williams – Galwegians RFC

Men’s Junior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Laya Healthcare

Stephen Conroy – Ballinrobe RFC
Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC
Ian Staunton – Connemara RFC

Men’s Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen

Shane Leyden – Buccaneers RFC
Mark McDermott – Corinthians RFC
Calum Quinn – Ballina RFC

Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank Of Ireland

Buccaneers RFC
Creggs RFC
Sligo RFC

Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Intersport Elverys

Jack Carty
Shane Delahunt
Mack Hansen
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast

Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

Orla Dixon
Catherine Martin
Fiona Scally

Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

Mack Hansen
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast

The Lifetime Achievement to Connacht Rugby Award, sponsored by Heineken will be announced on the night

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR