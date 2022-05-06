Nominees announced for 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards

Connacht Rugby can now confirm the nominees for next week’s 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards.

In all 41 nominees have been selected across 14 awards, ranging from underage to Professional level across male and female categories.

The Nominations are…

U18 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound To Light

Max Flynn – Corinthians RFC / CC Roscrea

Hugh Gavin – Galwegians RFC / The Jes

Ryan Roche – Galwegians RFC / St. Paul’s Oughterard

U18 Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ

Molly Boote – Connemara RFC

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – Corinthians RFC

Karly Tierney – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

U19 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Benchmark Recruitment

John Devine – Ballinasloe RFC / Garbally College

Adam Hunter – Sligo RFC / Sligo Grammar

Harry West – Ballina RFC / Kings Hospital

Academy Player of the Year, sponsored by Total Health

Cathal Forde

Matthew Devine

Diarmuid Kilgallen

Referee of the Year

Siobhán Daly

Andrew Fogarty

Gerry Geraghty

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte

Charlie Couper – Buccaneers RFC

Henry Cummins – Dunmore RFC

Henry O’Toole – Connemara RFC

Women’s Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Citylink

Noreen Coyne – Westport RFC

Hazel Kilduff – Buccaneers RFC

Aoife Williams – Galwegians RFC

Men’s Junior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Laya Healthcare

Stephen Conroy – Ballinrobe RFC

Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC

Ian Staunton – Connemara RFC

Men’s Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen

Shane Leyden – Buccaneers RFC

Mark McDermott – Corinthians RFC

Calum Quinn – Ballina RFC

Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank Of Ireland

Buccaneers RFC

Creggs RFC

Sligo RFC

Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Intersport Elverys

Jack Carty

Shane Delahunt

Mack Hansen

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

Orla Dixon

Catherine Martin

Fiona Scally

Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

Mack Hansen

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

The Lifetime Achievement to Connacht Rugby Award, sponsored by Heineken will be announced on the night