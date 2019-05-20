Nominations Open For 2019 Irish Godolphin Stud And Stable Staff Awards

Nominations open until Monday June 24

10 award categories with over €80,000 prizemoney

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards and can be made online at www.studandstablestaffawards.ie. The awards encompass 10 categories which carry prizemoney of over €80,000. 2019 marks the fifth year of Godolphin’s sponsorship of the Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards which will take place at The Curragh Racecourse on Tuesday October 29.



Godolphin, the global racing stable founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the principal sponsor of the Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards in association with the Irish Stablestaff Association, the Racing Post and Horse Racing Ireland. Godolphin also sponsors the equivalent Stud and Stable Staff Awards in America, Australia, Britain and France.



Sandra Hughes, Godolphin’s Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards Ambassador will be visiting racing yards and stud farms and attending race meetings and bloodstock sales to encourage as many nominations as possible. In addition to nominating online, every trainer, breeder and point-to-point handler will receive a nomination form. Nomination forms are also available from Horse Racing Ireland’s Head Office at Ballymany, Newbridge, County Kildare. Bernard Caldwell from the Irish Stablestaff Association (ISSA) and his colleagues will be distributing nomination forms at upcoming race meetings. The nomination form is also available to download from www.studandstablestaffawards.ie



Nominations are open until Monday June 24 and must be completed online or returned to the Marketing Department in Horse Racing Ireland by 5pm that day.



Joe Osborne, Managing Director, Godolphin Ireland, said: “Godolphin is delighted to sponsor the Irish awards for the fifth year. The Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards showcase the skills, experience and dedication of the hardworking men and women in our industry.”



Bernard Caldwell, Irish Stablestaff Association Chairman, said: “The Irish Stablestaff Association is very grateful to Godolphin for their continued commitment to our stud and stable staff. The awards are a brilliant platform to acknowledge and reward all our dedicated staff working around the country. I would encourage all trainers, breeders, owners and managers to nominate their colleagues by Monday June 24”.





TEN AWARD CATEGORIES



1. RACECOURSE AWARD

The Racecourse Award will be chosen by the Irish Stablestaff Association based on a quality programme evaluation. The survey evaluates each racecourse on a range of criteria relating to facilities available to stable employees. The racecourse with the highest score will be selected as the recipient of the Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Racecourse Award.



Prize: €2,500 to be spent on upgrades of facilities which will benefit stable employees.



2. RACING AND BREEDING SUPPORT SERVICES AWARD

An award to an individual who works in any non-administrative, support service role within the thoroughbred racing and breeding sectors. This includes, but is not limited to, veterinary practices, farriers, horse transport, grounds staff in sales companies or racecourses, horse dentists and physiotherapists.



Qualities:

• Consistently high standards of work

• Positive interactions with stud and racing stable personnel

• Examples of contributing to employer’s and/or client’s success in breeding and/or racing

Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner. The other two finalists will each receive €1,000.



3. ADMINISTRATION AWARD

An award to an individual who works in an administration role within the thoroughbred racing and breeding sectors. This includes, but is not limited to, racing yard and stud farm secretaries, racecourse administration staff, veterinary practice secretaries, sales companies, Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, any other racing/breeding administration bodies.



Qualities:

• High standard of organisational, time-management and communication skills

• Attention to detail and systems/process driven

• Suggests innovations and efficiencies

• Positive interactions in the workplace with a team spirit approach

• Examples of contributing to employer’s success in breeding and/or racing



Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner and €2,000 to the winner’s organisation to be divided amongst employees.

The other two finalists and their organisations will each receive €1,000.



4. NEWCOMER AWARD (STUD AND STABLE EMPLOYEES)

An award to an individual who has been working in any area of the thoroughbred racing and/or breeding sector for less than five years as of Monday February 18th, 2019 and who has shown commitment to and ambition for a career in the industry including a desire to improve and progress their skills and knowledge.



Qualities:

• Enthusiasm and motivation

• Evidence of a desire to improve and progress skills and knowledge

• Team spirit approach in the workplace

• Willingness to learn with examples of involvement in industry events and activities



Prize: Trophy and €2,500 to the winner and €1,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The other two finalists will each receive €500. The Newcomer Award winner will also receive a five day educational tour to Dubai with flights and accommodation included.



5. HORSE CARE AWARD (STUD AND STABLE EMPLOYEES)

An award to an individual working in a thoroughbred racing yard or stud farm who has shown talent for horsemanship, dedication, reliability, team spirit and attention to detail in their care of horses.



Qualities:

• Dedication to horse welfare and rehabilitation in the workplace

• Observant and intuitive with good attention to detail

• Ability to work on own initiative

• Patient and flexible with good communication skills

• Positive influence in the workplace with good team spirit approach

• Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

• Examples of working with sick and injured horses



Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner and €2,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The other two finalists and their yards/studs will each receive €1,000.



6. IN THE SADDLE AWARD (STUD AND STABLE EMPLOYEES)

An award to an individual working in a thoroughbred racing yard or stud farm who has shown exceptional horsemanship, dedication, team spirit and skill in the saddle such as breaking horses and/or riding-out.



Qualities:

• Works well as part of a team with good communication skills

• Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

• Willingness to learn

• Examples of exceptional horsemanship and riding skills



Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner and €2,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The other two finalists and their yards/studs will each receive €1,000.



7. LEADERSHIP AWARD (STUD EMPLOYEES)

An award to an individual in a supervisory or managerial role in a thoroughbred stud farm who has displayed leadership and team spirit, shown talent for horsemanship, consistency and reliability (examples include: head stallion staff, barn managers, etc.).



Qualities:

• Observant and intuitive in relation to horse care and welfare

• Sets clear goals and cultivates a team-oriented approach to achieve them

• Motivates and mentors fellow employees and is valued as a role model in the workplace

• High standard of management skills including organisation and communication

• Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

• Examples of positive influences on an individual’s and/or a team’s performance

• Examples of contribution to employer’s success



Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner and €2,000 to the winner’s stud to be divided amongst stud employees. The other two finalists and their studs will each receive €1,000.



8. LEADERSHIP AWARD (STABLE EMPLOYEES)

An award to an individual in a supervisory or managerial role in a thoroughbred racing yard who sets and maintains high standards of horsemanship, people management, communication skills and attention to detail (examples include: head lads, head girls, travelling head staff, etc.).



Qualities:

• Observant and intuitive in relation to horse care and welfare

• Sets clear goals and cultivates a team-oriented approach to achieve them

• Motivates and mentors fellow employees and is valued as a role model in the workplace

• High standard of management skills including organisation and communication

• Examples of positive influences on an individual’s and/or a team’s performance

• Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the yard, on the road and at the racecourse

• Examples of contribution to employer’s success



Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner and €2,000 to the winner’s yard to be divided amongst yard employees. The other two finalists and their yards will each receive €1,000.



9. DEDICATION TO RACING AND BREEDING AWARD

An award for an individual who has worked for a minimum of 20 years in a full-time position in any area of the thoroughbred breeding and/or racing sectors. Nominees must be currently working in the industry, although persons currently working part-time (minimum 20 hours per week), having previously served 20 years full-time, may be included.



Qualities:

• Commitment, dedication and enthusiasm

• Extensive industry experience

• Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

• Examples of how the nominee plays or has played a pivotal role in their employer’s success



Prize: Trophy and €4,000 to the winner and €2,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The other two finalists and their yards/studs will each receive €1,000.



10. IRISH RACING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Will be presented to one of the winners of the Administration, Horse Care, In the Saddle, Leadership (Stud), Leadership (Stable) and Dedication to Racing and Breeding Awards who is, in the opinion of the judging panel, the most deserving of recognition for their commitment, hard work, and ongoing contribution to the high standards and reputation of the Irish thoroughbred industry.



Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €5,000 to the winner’s organisation to be divided amongst employees.