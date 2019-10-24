Nominations for Galway Minor Camogie manager

The following are the nominations received for the position of Galway Minor Camogie Manager. Interviews will be held next week by a five-person committee. Galway last won the Minor All Ireland title in 2017 and exited the championship on score difference at the group stages this year despite drawing 1-11 apiece with eventual champions Cork. At U16 level Galway lost a thrilling final to Cork this year 1-14 to 2-10 when chasing 5 All Ireland titles in a row, so a hugely talented pool of players will be at the disposal of whomever gets the position.



Carl Donlon – Carnmore

Gerry Helebert – Ballinderreen

Johnny Kane – Turloughmore

Padraig Linnane – St Colmans

Caroline Murray – St Thomas

Tony O’Donovan – Oranmore/Maree

