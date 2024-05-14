Galway Bay FM

14 May 2024

~3 minutes read

Nominations Announced for Connacht Rugby Awards

Share story:
Nominations Announced for Connacht Rugby Awards

Connacht Rugby have announced the nominees for the 2023/24 Connacht Rugby Awards, presented by Globalization Partners.

The annual gala event takes place on Saturday 25th May at the Galmont Hotel in Galway and pays tribute to the performances and achievements of our players, coaches and volunteers at all levels of the game.

There are 17 awards in all, from club and school level to the Connacht player pathway and senior men’s and women’s sides. The winners will be announced across Connacht’s social media channels as they happen on the night.

Limited tickets are available to purchase now HERE.

The night includes a drinks reception, 4-course meal and awards ceremony, plus live music and DJ til late, so it’s going to be an occasion not to be missed.

CONNACHT RUGBY AWARD NOMINEES 2023/24

Men’s U18 Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound to Light

Rory Gavin – Galwegians RFC / Coláiste Iognáid
Diarmuid O’Connell – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC / Sligo Grammar
Seán Walsh – Corinthians RFC / Coláiste Éinde 

Women’s U18 Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ

Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC / Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar
Sarah Purcell – Creggs RFC / Convent of Mercy Roscommon
Ailish Quinn – Ballina RFC / St. Mary’s Ballina

Men’s U19 Player of the Year

Orin Burke – Corinthians RFC
Tomás Farthing – Corinthians RFC
Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC 

Academy Player of the Year

Matthew Devine
Hugh Gavin
Finn Treacy 

Referee of the Year

Siobhán Daly
Michael Honan
Cian Hough 

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte

Michael Harding – Corinthians RFC
Owen Lydon & Norman Tierney – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC
Paddy Pearson – Sligo Rugby 

Women’s Club Player of the Year

Hannah Clarke – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC
Sarah Jane Fox – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC
Tara McNulty – Westport RFC 

Junior Club Player of the Year

Fintan Crawley – Ballyhaunis RFC
Dave McDonagh – Connemara RFC
Ian Murphy – Tuam RFC 

Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen

Ambrose Bamber – Sligo Rugby
Tom Gormley – Sligo Rugby
Jack Winters – Galwegians RFC 

School of the Year

Marist College
Sligo Grammar
Summerhill College 

Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Ballinasloe RFC
Corinthians RFC
Sligo RFC 

Unsung Hero Award

To be announced on the night 

Try of the Year, sponsored by Western Postform

Shayne Bolton (vs Bristol)
Matthew Devine (vs Zebre)
David Hawkshaw (vs Leinster)
Sean Jansen (vs Lyon)
Diarmuid Kilgallen (vs Glasgow Warriors) 

Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Murty Rabbitt’s

Cathal Forde
JJ Hanrahan
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Joe Joyce
Cian Prendergast 

Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by G-P

Clara Barrett
Nicole Fowley
Aoibheann Reilly 

Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

Cathal Forde
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Cian Prendergast 

Lifetime Contribution to Rugby Award

To be announced on the night

Share story:

160 primary school children go behind the scenes at HRI Racing Juniors education day at Ballinrobe Racecourse

School children from six local schools – St Joseph’s Ballinrobe, The Neale National School, Roxboro National School, Cong National School, St ...

Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Galway Track and Field Championships  The Galway Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held over two sunny days in Dangan last weekend with Day 1 fe...

Galway Under 20 Hurling team named for Leinster semi-final with Dublin

The Galway Under 20 hurling team to play Dublin in the Leinster semi-final has been announced. There are 4 changes to the team that beat the same oppositi...

Over The Line - The Panel

George McDonagh and John Mulligan was joined by Jason Byrne, Sean Walsh and Rob Murphy to look back at the weekend’s sport around the county and the...