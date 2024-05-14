14 May 2024
Nominations Announced for Connacht Rugby Awards
Connacht Rugby have announced the nominees for the 2023/24 Connacht Rugby Awards, presented by Globalization Partners.
The annual gala event takes place on Saturday 25th May at the Galmont Hotel in Galway and pays tribute to the performances and achievements of our players, coaches and volunteers at all levels of the game.
There are 17 awards in all, from club and school level to the Connacht player pathway and senior men’s and women’s sides. The winners will be announced across Connacht’s social media channels as they happen on the night.
CONNACHT RUGBY AWARD NOMINEES 2023/24
Men’s U18 Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound to Light
Rory Gavin – Galwegians RFC / Coláiste Iognáid
Diarmuid O’Connell – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC / Sligo Grammar
Seán Walsh – Corinthians RFC / Coláiste Éinde
Women’s U18 Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ
Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC / Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar
Sarah Purcell – Creggs RFC / Convent of Mercy Roscommon
Ailish Quinn – Ballina RFC / St. Mary’s Ballina
Men’s U19 Player of the Year
Orin Burke – Corinthians RFC
Tomás Farthing – Corinthians RFC
Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC
Academy Player of the Year
Matthew Devine
Hugh Gavin
Finn Treacy
Referee of the Year
Siobhán Daly
Michael Honan
Cian Hough
Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte
Michael Harding – Corinthians RFC
Owen Lydon & Norman Tierney – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC
Paddy Pearson – Sligo Rugby
Women’s Club Player of the Year
Hannah Clarke – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC
Sarah Jane Fox – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC
Tara McNulty – Westport RFC
Junior Club Player of the Year
Fintan Crawley – Ballyhaunis RFC
Dave McDonagh – Connemara RFC
Ian Murphy – Tuam RFC
Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen
Ambrose Bamber – Sligo Rugby
Tom Gormley – Sligo Rugby
Jack Winters – Galwegians RFC
School of the Year
Marist College
Sligo Grammar
Summerhill College
Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Ballinasloe RFC
Corinthians RFC
Sligo RFC
Unsung Hero Award
To be announced on the night
Try of the Year, sponsored by Western Postform
Shayne Bolton (vs Bristol)
Matthew Devine (vs Zebre)
David Hawkshaw (vs Leinster)
Sean Jansen (vs Lyon)
Diarmuid Kilgallen (vs Glasgow Warriors)
Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Murty Rabbitt’s
Cathal Forde
JJ Hanrahan
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Joe Joyce
Cian Prendergast
Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by G-P
Clara Barrett
Nicole Fowley
Aoibheann Reilly
Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys
Cathal Forde
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Cian Prendergast
Lifetime Contribution to Rugby Award
To be announced on the night