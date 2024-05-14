Nominations Announced for Connacht Rugby Awards

Share story:

Connacht Rugby have announced the nominees for the 2023/24 Connacht Rugby Awards, presented by Globalization Partners.

The annual gala event takes place on Saturday 25th May at the Galmont Hotel in Galway and pays tribute to the performances and achievements of our players, coaches and volunteers at all levels of the game.

There are 17 awards in all, from club and school level to the Connacht player pathway and senior men’s and women’s sides. The winners will be announced across Connacht’s social media channels as they happen on the night.

Limited tickets are available to purchase now HERE.

The night includes a drinks reception, 4-course meal and awards ceremony, plus live music and DJ til late, so it’s going to be an occasion not to be missed.

CONNACHT RUGBY AWARD NOMINEES 2023/24

Men’s U18 Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound to Light

Rory Gavin – Galwegians RFC / Coláiste Iognáid

Diarmuid O’Connell – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC / Sligo Grammar

Seán Walsh – Corinthians RFC / Coláiste Éinde

Women’s U18 Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ

Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC / Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar

Sarah Purcell – Creggs RFC / Convent of Mercy Roscommon

Ailish Quinn – Ballina RFC / St. Mary’s Ballina

Men’s U19 Player of the Year

Orin Burke – Corinthians RFC

Tomás Farthing – Corinthians RFC

Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC

Academy Player of the Year

Matthew Devine

Hugh Gavin

Finn Treacy

Referee of the Year

Siobhán Daly

Michael Honan

Cian Hough

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte

Michael Harding – Corinthians RFC

Owen Lydon & Norman Tierney – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC

Paddy Pearson – Sligo Rugby

Women’s Club Player of the Year

Hannah Clarke – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC

Sarah Jane Fox – Tuam RFC / Oughterard RFC

Tara McNulty – Westport RFC

Junior Club Player of the Year

Fintan Crawley – Ballyhaunis RFC

Dave McDonagh – Connemara RFC

Ian Murphy – Tuam RFC

Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen

Ambrose Bamber – Sligo Rugby

Tom Gormley – Sligo Rugby

Jack Winters – Galwegians RFC

School of the Year

Marist College

Sligo Grammar

Summerhill College

Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Ballinasloe RFC

Corinthians RFC

Sligo RFC

Unsung Hero Award

To be announced on the night

Try of the Year, sponsored by Western Postform

Shayne Bolton (vs Bristol)

Matthew Devine (vs Zebre)

David Hawkshaw (vs Leinster)

Sean Jansen (vs Lyon)

Diarmuid Kilgallen (vs Glasgow Warriors)

Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Murty Rabbitt’s

Cathal Forde

JJ Hanrahan

Shamus Hurley-Langton

Joe Joyce

Cian Prendergast

Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by G-P

Clara Barrett

Nicole Fowley

Aoibheann Reilly

Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

Cathal Forde

Shamus Hurley-Langton

Cian Prendergast

Lifetime Contribution to Rugby Award

To be announced on the night