Noel Treacy RIP (Tribute from Padraig Pearses GAA)

Is cúis mhór bhróin ag Club Pádraig Mac Piarais a fhógairt go bhfuil ár gcara buan Nollaig Ó’ Treasaigh imithe ar shlí na fírinne.

It was with great sadness that the Pádraig Pearses community of Ballymaward-Gurteen parishes heard of the passing of Noel Treacy this morning. Noel was a member of our Club Executive in 2022 as he has been for over 50 years.

During this half a century of unbroken service for our club he served in many positions- as a club hurler, Officer and a member of sub-committees, principally he served as our Club Secretary from 1970 until 1983. He was heavily involved in Scór in the club and was a constant promoter of it.

Noel was a founding member of Saint Kerrill’s, the football wing of the club at the time. Noel was a proud Trustee of both Páirc na nGael, Ballymacward and Saint Kerrill’s GAA Grounds, Gurteen.

The club celebrated its 50th year in 2016 and he played a pivotal role in securing the Galway and Wexford intercounty game in Ballymacward in the inaugural Fr Nicholas Murray Cup that was part of the festivities.

Noel’s service to the GAA community was not only to his club but also to his county where he has served as Connacht Delegate, Galway County Board Chairperson, Vice County Chairman, Galway Youth Officer and Galway minor hurling selector, Chairperson of the All-Ireland Vocational schools during his tenure with Galway GAA.

Noel was a retired Teachta Dála and represented our country in the roles of Minister of States in eleven government departments over the years.

Déanann an club comhbhrón ó chroí lena bhean chéile Mary, lena mhac Rory, lena triúr íníonacha Joan, Lisa agus Emer, lena garpháiste Juliet, Ciarán, Saoirse, Dáithí, Sadie, James agus Jack; lena beirt dheirfiúracha Noreen agus Marian: clan mhac Paul, Gareth and Kevin agus maoinithe Rory Maria.

Braithfidh muid ar fad uainn é, a dhea-chaidreamh agus a chomhluadar. Ní bheidh a leitheid arís ann. Suaimhneas síoraí da anam dílis.

As a mark of Respect to Noel, the Club is standing down all Club activities from 9pm this evening for 72 hours. Funeral and Club Guard of Honour Arrangements to follow.