No luck for Ardrahan and Craughwell in All Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals

Written by on 28 January 2019

 All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Semi-Final

Slaughtneil 0-8 Ardrahan 0-4 

Ardrahan lost out to Slaughtneil in the Senior Semi-Final in Ashbourne. Tina Hannon hit three points as the Derry side beat their Galway opponents 0-8 to 0-4 to reach the final. Slaughtneil, All-Ireland winners for the previous two seasons, held a 0-4 to 0-3 lead at the break but took control of the match in the second half. Sinead Mellon opened the scoring for Slaughtneil with Rebecca Hennelly soon equalising with a free. Playing with a strong breeze, points from Hannon, Shannon Graham and Ailish Cassidy saw the Derry side open a lead before Hennelly got a hat-trick of her own to bring it back to a one-point difference at half-time. Ava Linskey levelled for the Galway side on 37 minutes, but Slaughtneil then took control and Hannon went on a solo run before pointing to restore their lead. Hannon completed her hat-trick and Louise Dougan and Graham added further points to send Slaughtneil through to the final against St Martins.

After the game Tommy Devane spoke to Ardrahan manager Fintan McNamara..

.

All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Semi-Final

Clonduff 1-8 Craughwell 0-9

In the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship, Down team Clonduff beat Craughwell of Galway to reach the final, where they will play Gailltír of Waterford. Clonduff overturned the match with a two-point interval deficit to ensure an Ulster double over the Galway opposition, as they beat Craughwell by 1-8 to 0-9 at Coralstown/Kinnegad to qualify for the Intermediate decider. Craughwell led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break but a goal from Sara-Louise Carr at the beginning of the final quarter got the Down contingent over the line.

Gordon Duane reports..

.

