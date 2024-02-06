Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

No joy for Glenamddy CS Boys in National Cup Final

There was no joy for the Glenamaddy Community School Boys this afternoon in the John Murphy National Senior B Boys Cup Final in Athlone Town Stadium, as they were beaten 5-2 by St Peter’s Passage West in a thoroughly entertaining decider played out in front of a huge crowd. The sides were level at 0-0 at half-time, but St Peters soon turned their territorial advantage into goals and raced into a 2-0 lead, before Eoin Morgan pulled one back for Glenamaddy in the 74th minute. Within a minute, however, Passage West went 3-1 up through Rema Mbakwa and they put the game to bed on 83 minutes when Liam Quinn scored his second of the afternoon. Glenamaddy did score an 89th-minute consolation through sub John O’Brien but Mbakwa completed his hat-trick deep into stoppage time with a penalty to leave the Cork school 5-2 winners at the finish. After the game, John Mulligan got the thoughts of Glenamaddy CS manager John Kennedy…

With the story of the game, here is Mike Rafferty…

Listen back to the full commentary of the game with John Mulligan and Mike Rafferty…

 

