No joy for Galway clubs in Connacht Minor Football Championship

The two Galway clubs in action last night in the semi-finals of the Connacht Minor Club football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre were both beaten. Mountbellew Moylough lost out to Mayo champions the Neale 4-13 to 1-5 in the B semi-final, while Tuam Stars lost 2-10 to 7 points to Castlebar Mitchell’s in the A semi-final.

Kevin Dwyer reports…