No Joy for Coláiste Einde in Niall McInerney Cup Final

St. Mary’s of Newport were crowned Niall McInerney (Senior D) Cup champions as they overcame a game Coláiste Einde in the final in Tulla.

A Shane Flanagan hat-trick was enough to put clear daylight between the teams despite a brave effort from the Connacht Champions.

Full Time report from Darren Kelly.

After the game, Darren spoke to Coláiste Einde David Tierney.