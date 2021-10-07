No hurling All Star nominees for Galway

For the first time since 2013, Galway have received no All Star hurling nomination. All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick have received 15, beaten finalists Cork have nine, Waterford have seven and Kilkenny five. Limerick also dominate the shortlist for the hurler of the year award, with Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch the nominees. Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Cork’s Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy are in the running to be named young hurler of the year. The football nominees will be announced tomorrow.

PWC ALL-STARS HURLING NOMINATIONS 2021

Goalkeepers – Patrick Collins (Cork), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders – Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick), Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork), Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford), Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (both Kilkenny), Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (both Tipperary), Rory Hayes (Clare).

Midfielders – Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (both Limerick), Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (both Clare), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Paddy Purcell (Laois).

Forwards – Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Séamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick), Séamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork), Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford), Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (both Kilkenny), Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin), Jason Forde (Tipperary), Lee Chin (Wexford).

PWC GAA/GPA HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES – Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PWC GAA/GPA YOUNG HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES – Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare)