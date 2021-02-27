Nine Golf Clubs In Galway Share Almost €200,000 In Covid Grants

print

Nine Galway Golf Clubs are to receive almost €200,000 in grants to help with funding during the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Grants are from the club resilience fund, which has been provided by Sport Ireland.

In total, 145 clubs will recieve grants with the aim to “Provide short-term financial help to golf clubs, support business resilience and future sustainability post Covid-19.”

The maximum grant of €25,000 was awarded to Portumna, Athenry and Oughterard with Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Gort, Mountbellew, Tuam, and Dunmore also receiving grants.

With golf courses opening in England on March the 29th, there is a hope that Irish courses will get the green light to open a week later.

In a statement, Golf Ireland chief Mark Kennelly said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a severe financial impact on golf clubs which have been closed for 5 of the last 12 months.

“The submissions received from clubs confirmed the significant need for financial assistance and Golf Ireland made a strong proposal to Sport Ireland for significant support for clubs.

“Golf Ireland is supporting its member clubs in every way we can and we are delighted to have secured this funding for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 145 clubs will receive funding from this scheme immediately and we hope that several more will benefit from Fáilte Ireland’s Business Continuity Fund in the coming months.

“In addition, we hope that many of our clubs in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the Sports Sustainability Fund in the near future.”

The Galway Clubs who received grants…

Athenry €25,000

Oughterard €25,000

Portumna €25,000

Ballinasloe €24,900

Loughrea €23,487

Gort €20,000

Mountbellew €19,142

Tuam €18,882

Dunmore Demesne €15,950