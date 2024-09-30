Nine Galway nominations for TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars

All-Ireland Senior Football Finalists Galway has received nine nominations for the coveted 2024 TG4 All-Star Awards.

The nine Galway nominations are goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower, defenders Kate Geraghty, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Aoife Ní Cheallaigh, Nicola Ward, midfielder and captain Ailbhe Davoren, and forwards Louise Ward, Olivia Divilly and Róisín Leonard.

All-Ireland Senior Champions Kerry make up one-third of the 45-player long list, with 15 players in the running for the prestigious individual gongs, Lidl National League Division 1 Champions Armagh are next in line with eight, Dublin have five players nominated, Cork have four, while players from Meath, Kildare, Tipperary and Waterford have also been included in the list compiled by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee.

Kerry captured their 12th TG4 All-Ireland Senior title, and first since 1993, this year and that landmark success is reflected in the list of TG4 All-Star nominations.

The 2024 list also includes six players who received TG4 All-Star Awards in 2023 – Kerry trio Eilís Lynch, captain Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and Dublin’s Leah Caffrey, Jennifer Dunne and captain Carla Rowe.

Along with Lynch, Carmody and Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Kerry also have goalkeeper Ciara Butler, winner of the 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove Award, defenders Ciara Murphy, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Aoife Dillane and Deirdre Kearney, midfielders Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell, and forwards Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O’Shea, Danielle O’Leary and Emma Dineen nominated for 2024 TG4 All-Star Awards.

Armagh’s Lidl National League success and subsequent march to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals is recognised with the presence of eight nominees, namely goalkeeper Anna Carr, defenders Clodagh McCambridge (captain), Grace Ferguson, Cait Towe and Lauren McConville, midfielder Caroline O’Hanlon and forwards Aoife McCoy and Blaithín Mackin.

Dublin relinquished the TG4 All-Ireland Senior title they won in 2023 but they still have five nominees for TG4 All-Stars – defenders Leah Caffrey and Sinéad Goldrick, midfielder Jennifer Dunne, and forwards Caoimhe O’Connor and captain Carla Rowe.

Cork progressed to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals, where they lost out to Galway, and the Leesiders have four players nominated, namely defender Melissa Duggan, midfielder and captain Máire O’Callaghan, and forwards Emma Cleary and Katie Quirke.

Emma Duggan (Meath), Róisín Byrne (Kildare – 2023 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) and Emma Murray (Waterford) make up the remainder of the 45-player longlist.

On the 2024 TG4 All-Star team, one goalkeeper will be chosen from the shortlist of three, with three players selected from each of the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines for inclusion, along with two midfielders from the six nominated.

The 2024 TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

The 2024 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award winners will also be revealed on the night, while the 2024 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2024 TG4 All-Star nominees:

Goalkeeper

Anna Carr (Armagh), Dearbhla Gower (Galway), Ciara Butler (Kerry).

Full Back Line

Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Melissa Duggan (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin)*, Kate Geraghty (Galway), Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Galway), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Eilís Lynch (Kerry)*, Ciara Murphy (Kerry).

Half Back Line

Lauren McConville (Armagh), Cait Towe (Armagh), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Aoife Ní Cheallaigh (Galway), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Dillane (Kerry), Deirdre Kearney (Kerry), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Emma Murray (Waterford).

Midfield

Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Máire O’Callaghan (Cork), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin)*, Ailbhe Davoren (Galway) Anna Galvin (Kerry), Mary O’Connell (Kerry).

Half Forward Line

Blaithín Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Emma Cleary (Cork), Caoimhe O’Connor (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Louise Ward (Galway), Niamh Carmody (Kerry)*, Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Kerry), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry).

Full Forward Line

Katie Quirke (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin)*, Róisín Leonard (Galway), Emma Dineen (Kerry), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)*, Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Róisín Byrne (Kildare), Emma Duggan (Meath), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).

*denotes 2023 TG4 All-Star

County by County breakdown:

Kerry 15, Galway 9, Armagh 8, Dublin 5, Cork 4, Meath 1, Kildare 1, Tipperary 1, Waterford 1.