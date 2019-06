Nine Galway Boxers Involved In Boy 4 And Junior 1 and 2 Finals.

The National Boy 4 and Junior 1 and 2 National Finals will be held this weekend at the National Stadium in Dublin. In total, Nine Boxers from the city and county will be involved starting on Friday night with the Boy 4 finals starting at 6.30pm.

The first fight of the night sees Paddy Cleary of Olympic who will face Jamie McCann in the 36Kg Final. Three Olympic club fighters are involved in quick success with Paddy followed by James O’Loughlin who will take on Cian Cramer of Cabra in the 48Kg Final and then a third in Michael Cleary who will face William Faulkner of Rathkeale in the 50Kg Final. Then up is Nathan Ward of Monivea who faces Nathan Ojo of Esker at 91Kg. Coleman Barrett has already been declared champion at 91+.

On Saturday, The Junior 1 and 2 Finals take place and the first Galway fighter into the ring is Patrick Donovan from Olympic who takes on Ryan Cullan of the Ballagh at 60kg. Two Galway boxing club fighters are also involved in the finals with John McDonagh taking on David McDonagh of Avona at 85Kg and Conor McDonagh who takes on Michael McDonagh of Navan at 91Kg. Those fights begin at 11am on Saturday morning.

Then at Junior 2, Dylan McDonagh of Olympic faces John McConnell of Holy Trinity at 54Kg and Jason Myers of Titans takes on Daniel Treen of Dungarvan.

Boy 4 and Junior 1 & 2 Championships National Stadium Dublin

Galway Boxers In Bold

Friday June 7

Boy 4 Finals (6.30pm)

36kg Jamie McCann (Whitechurch) V Paddy Cleary (Olympic Galway)

39kg Willie Delaney (Marble City) V Martin Collins (Drimnagh)

42kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) V Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

44kg Brogan McComiskey (Gilford) V Michael Nugent (Olympic Mull)

46kg John Donohoe (St Michaels Athy) V Raymond Joyce (Clonmel)

48kg James O’Loughlin (Olympic Galway) V Cian Cramer (Cabra)

50kg Michael Cleary (Olympic Galway) V William Faulkner (Rathkeale)

52kg Bernie McDonagh (Dunfanaghy) V Thomas McDonnell (Bay City)

54kg Terry Hanna (Townland) V Jim Donovan (OLOL)

60kg Charles McDonagh (Cookstown) V Oran Carton (Star of The Sea)

63kg James McGuinness (St Monicas ) V John Fay (Swords)

70kg Martin Keenan (Leeside Lough) V Josh Olaniyan (Jobstown)

75kg Tyler Meade (Hyland BA) V Dylan Bradley (Muskerry)

80kg Joseph Hutchinson (Neilstown) V Sean Trant (Glashule)

85kg David Sweeney (Sligo City) W/O

91kg Nathan Ojo (Esker) V Nathan Ward (Monivea)

91+kg Coleman Barrett (Olympic Galway) W/O

Saturday June 8

Junior 1

Finals (11am)

36kg Daniel Owens (Holy Trinity) W/O

39kg Jerry Wall (Grangecon) W/O

42kg Bryce Collins (East Down) W/O

44kg Aaron Treanor (Emyvale) V Clepson dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

46kg Cian O’Toole (St Davids Naas) V Nathan Keegan (Mayfield)

48kg Mason McClintock (Holy Trinity) V Brooklyn Saunders (Docklands)

50kg Luke Price (St Francis) V Kyle McGreevey (Holy Trinity)

52kg Shane O’Brien (Raging Bull) V Cian Moran (Cabra)

54kg Chad Magill (Glengormley) V Dave O’Neill (Charleville)

Boy 4 Final

57kg Cale Brennan (St Michaels Athy) V Tom Murphy (St Ibars/St Josephs)

Junior 1 Finals

57kg Conal Treanor (Dealgan) V Cain Lewis (Ballymun)

60kg Ryan Cullan (The Ballagh) V Patrick Donovan (Olympic Galway)

63kg Rory O’Gorman (St Malachys ) V David Drennan (Paulstown)

66kg Luka Gureshidze (Togher) V James Whelan (Docklands)

Boy 4 Final

66kg Skirmantas Auzelis (Ballaghaderreen) V Sean Brennan (Corinthians)

Junior 1 Finals

70kg Michael McCarthy (Sacred Heart D) V David Doyle (Urlingford)

75kg Sean Walsh (Trojan) V Martin Mongans (OLOL)

80kg Qudus Narudeen (Raging Bull) V Peter Maughan (Ballyhaunis)

85kg David McDonagh (Avona) V John McDonagh (Galway)

91kg Michael McDonagh (Navan) V Conor McDonagh (Galway)

91+kg Airimas Bauras (Athlone) V Mikey Keenan (Leeside Lough)

108kg Bernard McDonagh (St Annes) W/O

Junior 2

Finals

44kg John Joyce (Olympic Mullingar) W/O

46kg Eric Nash (Marble City) W/O

48kg Oisin Mulholland (East Down) V Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin)

50kg Kieran McPartland (Ratoath) V Carl Sheridan (Crumlin)

52kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jack Desmond (Bantry)

54kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) V Dylan McDonagh (Olympic Galway)

57kg Keelyn Roche (St Aidans ) V Ciaran Delaney (Corinthians)

60kg Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U) V Steven Cairns (Legacy)

63kg Joseph Burke (St Canices) V Matthew Tyndall (Docklands)

66kg Shane O’Gorman (St Malachys ) V William Hayden (Crumlin)

70kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Darragh Gilroy (St Flanagans )

75kg Tiernan Mayse (Two Castles) V Patrick Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

80kg Daniel Treen (Dungarvan) V Jason Myers (Titans)

85kg Raul Enache (Smithfield) V Jack Marley (Monkstown D) Patrick McDonagh (Cookstown)

91kg Dylan Burns (Townland) V James Redmond (Ballybrack)

91+kg Malachy Duffy (Virginia) W/O

118kg Christian Halligan (Saviours Crystal) W/O

125kg Joshua Philips (Ardoyne Holy Cross) W/O