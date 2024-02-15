Niamh Fahey returns to Irish squad for matches against Italy and Wales

The Ireland Women’s National Team squad has been finalised for the International Friendlies against Italy and Wales. The first games of 2024 will see Head Coach Eileen Gleeson test her players away to Italy on Friday, February 24th in Florence before returning to Dublin to host Wales in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, February 27th. The Italy fixture will be the first international game to be played in Viola Park since the state-of-the-art training complex – which is the home base for ACF Fiorentina – opened in October 2023.



The two games will serve as part of the preparation for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifiers, which kick off in April following the Draw on March 5. The squad selection includes defenders Niamh Fahey and Aoife Mannion, midfielder Jess Ziu and forward Leanne Kiernan who all return following long-term injuries. Niamh suffered a calf tear last September playing for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United that saw her miss all six matches in the Nations League campaign before Christmas. Ballinasloe native Heather Payne from Everton is again included as she continues to shine since returning from a 4-year stint in the USA to sign for the Goodison Park club last August.

There is a first call-up for Wake Forest University forward Emily Murphy, who qualifies through her Dublin-born father and had previously trained with the WNT squad in April 2021.

Tickets for the home game against Wales are selling fast with the new North Stand in Tallaght Stadium now open.



IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)



FIXTURES

Friday, February 23 | Italy v Ireland, Viola Park, Florence, 5:15 pm Irish Time

Tuesday, February 27 | Ireland v Wales (Cymru), Tallaght Stadium, 7:30 pm