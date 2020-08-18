Niamh Fahey named Liverpool FC Women’s Captain

Killannin native Niamh Fahey has been named the new captain of Liverpool FC Women for the start of the Women’s Championship season on September 6th. The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international is preparing for her third season with the Reds after signing a new contract in the summer. A centre-half who can also play as a defensive midfielder, Fahey has a wealth of experience in the game, with several league titles and FA Cups already secured during her career, having earlier won an All Ireland Ladies football title with Galway in 2004. Niamh says it’s a dream come true…

