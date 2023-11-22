Niamh Fahey makes comeback for Liverpool tonight

“The fixture list has not been too kind in sending us to London for each of our first four away fixtures in the WSL but overall we have performed quite well in those games and Saturday should not detract too much from the fact that it’s been a great start to the season. We’ve picked up points and done well in our other games away from home and generally improved our away results in comparison to last season, so ultimately we’ve improved a lot. We also have to take account of the fact that we were playing a top, top side in Chelsea who have been in fantastic form in a lot of their games, so all things considered it’s not something to get too disheartened by. Now it’s about taking the learnings from it, pushing on, and making sure we fix the things that we can fix and keep improving. The good thing about football is there’s always another game around the corner and the girls will be hoping to show a reaction this week. Manchester United will be another tough test in tonight’s Continental Cup tie. It’s been a tough group for us but it has also been a chance for rotation and an opportunity for people who haven’t had many minutes to get game time in the tank. That comes with challenges in terms of the team gelling as a unit and it will be another difficult game against United, who have also started the season well, but it will keep everyone fresh and at it. All things being well, I’ll be able to get some good minutes myself, so personally that’s something I’m really excited about and hopefully, that will happen.”