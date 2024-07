Niamh Fahey and Julie-Ann Russell with Republic of Ireland Ahead of EURO 2025 Qualifier versus England

Share story:

Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Moycullen’s Julie-Ann Russell are in England with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of tomorrow’s EURO 2025 qualifier against the hosts.

Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne misses the game, and next Tuesday’s clash with Cork through injury.

Kick-off at Carrow Road, Norwich on Friday is 8pm.

==

The Ireland Women’s National Team take on England for the second time in EURO 2025 qualification as they meet in Carrow Road, Norwich on Friday night.



The reigning European champions won the last game in Dublin in April and they meet again in the penultimate game in Group A3.





MATCH DETAILS

UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifier

Group A3

England v Ireland

Friday, July 12

Carrow Road, Norwich

KO 20:00

LIVE on RTÉ2





MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee | Catarina Campos (Portugal)

Assistant Referee 1 | Andreia Sousa (Portugal)

Assistant Referee 2 | Vanessa Gomes (Portugal)

Fourth Official | Ines Andrada (Portugal)





PREVIOUS MEETINGS

02/05/1978 | England 6-1 Ireland | St James’s Park, Exeter | Friendly

02/05/1981 | Ireland 0-5 England | Dalymount Park | Friendly

07/11/1982 | Ireland 0-1 England | Dalymount Park | EURO 1984 Qualifier

11/09/1983 | England 6-0 Ireland | Elm Park, Reading | EURO 1984 Qualifier

22/09/1985 | Ireland 0-6 England | Flower Lodge, Cork | EURO 1987 Qualifier

27/04/1986 | England 4-0 Ireland | Elm Park, Reading | EURO 1987 Qualifier

29/03/1987 | Ireland 0-1 England | Dalymount Park | Friendly

09/04/2024 | Ireland 0-2 England | Aviva Stadium | EURO 2025 Qualifier





NOTES

There are currently 22 places between England (3) and Ireland (25) in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Defender Louise Quinn will move into second place on the all-time WNT appearances list should she feature in this game – currently on 119 caps.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

IRELAND WNT PLAYER STATS

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan | DOB 10/11/1995 | 38 caps / 16 clean sheets | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020

Grace Moloney | DOB 01/03/1993 | 6 caps / 1 clean sheet | Debut vs Austria 02/03/2016

Sophie Whitehouse | DOB 10/10/1996 | 0 caps / 0 clean sheets

Defenders

Jessie Stapleton | DOB 07/02/2005 | 7 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022

Diane Caldwell | DOB 11/09/1988 | 102 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Denmark 15/03/2006

Louise Quinn | DOB 17/06/1990 | 119 caps / 16 goals | Debut vs Poland 02/02/2008

Niamh Fahey | DOB 13/10/1987 | 112 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Portugal 27/03/2007

Caitlin Hayes | DOB 22/09/1995 | 12 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 23/09/2023

Aoife Mannion | DOB 24/09/1995 | 7 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs China PR 22/02/2023

Anna Patten | DOB 20/04/1999 | 4 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs France 05/04/2024

Megan Campbell | DOB 28/06/1993 | 50 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Switzerland 24/08/2011

Midfielders

Katie McCabe | DOB 21/09/1995 | 88 caps / 26 goals | Debut vs Hungary 04/03/2015

Denise O’Sullivan | DOB 04/02/1994 | 113 caps / 20 goals | Debut vs Wales 17/09/2011

Megan Connolly | DOB 07/03/1997 | 56 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs USA 23/02/2016

Lily Agg | DOB 17/12/1993 | 17 caps / 3 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022

Ruesha Littlejohn | DOB 03/07/1990 | 81 caps / 6 goals | Debut vs Hungary 07/03/2012

Tyler Toland | DOB 08/08/2001 | 19 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Northern Ireland 19/09/2017

Jess Ziu | DOB 06/06/2002 | 16 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 31/08/2018

Izzy Atkinson | DOB 17/07/2001 | 15 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Portugal 21/01/2018

Julie-Ann Russell | DOB 28/03/1991 | 60 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Kazakhstan 29/10/2009

Eva Mangan | DOB 15/09/2004 | 0 caps / 0 goals

Forwards

Amber Barrett | DOB 10/01/1996 | 44 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 19/09/2017

Leanne Kiernan | DOB 27/04/1999 | 34 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Wales 20/08/2016

Abbie Larkin | DOB 27/04/2005 | 18 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022

Emily Murphy | DOB 02/03/2003 | 4 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Wales 27/02/2024

Marissa Sheva | DOB 22/04/1997 | 7 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs China PR 22/02/2023