Galway Bay FM

26 February 2024

~4 minutes read

Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne with Ireland for International Soccer Friendly against Wales

Share story:
Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne with Ireland for International Soccer Friendly against Wales

Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne will be part of the Republic of Ireland women’s squad for tomorrow’s (Tuesday, 27th February  2024) international friendly against Wales.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday is 7.30pm.

==

The Ireland Women’s National Team host their first home game of 2024 when they welcome Cyrmu to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening. Having drawn away to Italy in Florence last Friday, Eileen Gleeson’s team will now aim to make the most of their last preparation game before the UEFA EURO 2025 qualifiers kick off. Tickets are selling well – with the new North Stand now open – and it could lead to a record attendance at Tallaght Stadium for the WNT.  MATCH DETAILSInternational FriendlyIreland v CymruTuesday, February 27Tallaght StadiumKO 19:30LIVE on RTÉ2  MATCH OFFICIALSReferee | Frida Mia Klarlund (Denmark)Assistant Referee 1 | Fie Bruun (Denmark)Assistant Referee 2 | Monica Brun Lokkeberg (Norway)Fourth Official | Michelle O’Neill (Ireland)  TEAM NEWSIreland have a fully fit squad to choose from.  PREVIOUS MEETINGS13/05/1973 | Cymru 2-3 Ireland | Llanelli | Friendly26/05/1974 | Ireland 3-3 Cymru | Markets Field | Friendly29/08/1976 | Cymru 3-1 Ireland | Bridgend | Friendly26/02/1977 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Tolka Park | Friendly05/06/1994 | Cymru 0-2 Ireland | Pembrokeshire | Friendly08/10/1995 | Cymru 0-3 Ireland | Llanelli | EURO 1997 Qualifier25/02/1996 | Ireland 5-1 Cymru | Dalymount Park | EURO 1997 Qualifier07/12/1997 | Cymru 0-3 Ireland | Bangor | FIFA 1999 World Cup Qualifier08/03/1998 | Ireland 4-0 Cymru | Carlisle Grounds | FIFA 1999 World Cup Qualifier16/03/2003 | Ireland 3-1 Cyrmu | Guia, Portugal | Algarve Cup20/03/2003 | Ireland 2-2 Cyrmu (4-2 pens) | Montechoro, Portugal | Algarve Cup17/09/2011 | Cymru 0-2 Ireland | Newport | EURO 2013 Qualifier02/03/2012 | Ireland 0-0 Cymru | Desportivo da Nora Park, Portugal | Friendly16/06/2012 | Ireland 0-1 Cymru | Turner’s Cross | EURO 2013 Qualifier19/08/2016 | Cymru 0-0 Ireland | Newport | Friendly21/08/2016 | Cymru 1-2 Ireland | Newport | Friendly06/03/2017 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Paralimni Stadium, Cyprus | Cyprus Cup28/02/2019 | Cyrmu 0-0 Ireland | Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Spain | Friendly05/03/2019 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Spain | Friendly22/02/2022 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Pinatar Arena, Spain | Pinatar Cup  NOTES– There are currently eight places between Ireland (24) and Cymru (32) in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.– Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett both made their WNT debuts against Cymru in a 0-0 Friendly draw in August 2016.– Louise Quinn scored her 10th international goal in the 1-0 Friendly win over Cymru in March 2019.– Katie McCabe has scored three times in six appearances against Cymru (two goals in the 2-1 Friendly win in August 2016, one goal in the 1-0 Cyprus Cup win in March 2017).– This could be Katie McCabe’s 55th game leading the WNT out as captain.  WNT SQUADGoalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)  IRELAND WNT PLAYER STATSGoalkeepersCourtney Brosnan | DOB 10/11/1995 | 33 caps / 16 clean sheets | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020 Grace Moloney | DOB 01/03/1993 | 6 caps / 1 clean sheet | Debut vs Austria 02/03/2016 Sophie Whitehouse | DOB 10/10/1996 | 0 caps / 0 clean sheets  DefendersCaitlin Hayes | DOB 22/09/1995 | 7 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 23/09/2023 Louise Quinn | DOB 17/06/1990 | 114 caps / 16 goals | Debut vs Poland 02/02/2008 Diane Caldwell | DOB 11/09/1988 | 101 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Denmark 15/03/2006 Jessie Stapleton | DOB 07/02/2005 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022 Aoife Mannion | DOB 24/09/1995 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs China PR 22/02/2023 Niamh Fahey | DOB 13/10/1987 | 112 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Portugal 27/03/2007 Megan Campbell | DOB 28/06/1993 | 47 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Switzerland 24/08/2011  MidfieldersKatie McCabe | DOB 21/09/1995 | 83 caps / 26 goals | Debut vs Hungary 04/03/2015 Megan Connolly | DOB 07/03/1997 | 51 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs USA 23/02/2016 Lucy Quinn | DOB 29/09/1993 | 21 caps / 5 goals | Debut vs Australia 21/09/2021 Lily Agg | DOB 17/12/1993 | 14 caps / 3 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022 Ruesha Littlejohn | DOB 03/07/1990 | 78 caps / 6 goals | Debut vs Hungary 07/03/2012 Heather Payne | DOB 26/01/2000 | 43 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Scotland 07/07/2017 Izzy Atkinson | DOB 17/07/2001 | 14 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Portugal 21/01/2018 Jess Ziu | DOB 06/06/2002 | 13 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 31/08/2018 Erin McLaughlin | DOB 09/03/2003 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Zambia 22/06/2023Jess Fitzgerald | DOB 12/07/2006 | 0 caps / 0 goals ForwardsKyra Carusa | DOB 14/11/1995 | 22 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020 Abbie Larkin | DOB 27/04/2005 | 17 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022 Amber Barrett | DOB 10/01/1996 | 40 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 19/09/2017 Leanne Kiernan | DOB 27/04/1999 | 29 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Wales 20/08/2016 Emily Murphy | DOB 02/03/2003 | 0 caps / 0 goals

Share story:

Presentation College Headford Reach All-Ireland Junior B Ladies Football Final (Reaction with Danny Corbett)

Presentation College Headford are through to the All-Ireland Junior B Final after a 2-7 to 1-7 victory over Eureka College, Kells in Castledaly on Monday ...

Former Galway Chairman Gerry Larkin Appointed to GAA's Centra Appeals Committee

Former Galway County Board Chairman and Central Council delegate Gerry Larkin has been appointed to the Central Appeals Committee by the Uachtarán Cumann...

Gráinne Mhaols Fall Short in Final of 35th Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé

Grainne Mhaols narrowly lost the junior ladies final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé which took place in West Kerry last weekend (24th/25th Feb...

Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Monday 26th February 2024GFA Mens Division 2:Corofin B v Moyne Villa B, at Headford Astro, 8:15pm Refixed from postponed game venue reversed; ==Tuesday 27...