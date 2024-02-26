26 February 2024
~4 minutes read
Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne with Ireland for International Soccer Friendly against Wales
Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne will be part of the Republic of Ireland women’s squad for tomorrow’s (Tuesday, 27th February 2024) international friendly against Wales.
Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday is 7.30pm.
The Ireland Women’s National Team host their first home game of 2024 when they welcome Cyrmu to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening.Having drawn away to Italy in Florence last Friday, Eileen Gleeson’s team will now aim to make the most of their last preparation game before the UEFA EURO 2025 qualifiers kick off. Tickets are selling well – with the new North Stand now open – and it could lead to a record attendance at Tallaght Stadium for the WNT. MATCH DETAILS International Friendly Ireland v Cymru Tuesday, February 27 Tallaght Stadium KO 19:30 LIVE on RTÉ2 MATCH OFFICIALS Referee | Frida Mia Klarlund (Denmark) Assistant Referee 1 | Fie Bruun (Denmark) Assistant Referee 2 | Monica Brun Lokkeberg (Norway) Fourth Official | Michelle O’Neill (Ireland) TEAM NEWS Ireland have a fully fit squad to choose from. PREVIOUS MEETINGS 13/05/1973 | Cymru 2-3 Ireland | Llanelli | Friendly 26/05/1974 | Ireland 3-3 Cymru | Markets Field | Friendly 29/08/1976 | Cymru 3-1 Ireland | Bridgend | Friendly 26/02/1977 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Tolka Park | Friendly 05/06/1994 | Cymru 0-2 Ireland | Pembrokeshire | Friendly 08/10/1995 | Cymru 0-3 Ireland | Llanelli | EURO 1997 Qualifier 25/02/1996 | Ireland 5-1 Cymru | Dalymount Park | EURO 1997 Qualifier 07/12/1997 | Cymru 0-3 Ireland | Bangor | FIFA 1999 World Cup Qualifier 08/03/1998 | Ireland 4-0 Cymru | Carlisle Grounds | FIFA 1999 World Cup Qualifier 16/03/2003 | Ireland 3-1 Cyrmu | Guia, Portugal | Algarve Cup 20/03/2003 | Ireland 2-2 Cyrmu (4-2 pens) | Montechoro, Portugal | Algarve Cup 17/09/2011 | Cymru 0-2 Ireland | Newport | EURO 2013 Qualifier 02/03/2012 | Ireland 0-0 Cymru | Desportivo da Nora Park, Portugal | Friendly 16/06/2012 | Ireland 0-1 Cymru | Turner’s Cross | EURO 2013 Qualifier 19/08/2016 | Cymru 0-0 Ireland | Newport | Friendly 21/08/2016 | Cymru 1-2 Ireland | Newport | Friendly 06/03/2017 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Paralimni Stadium, Cyprus | Cyprus Cup 28/02/2019 | Cyrmu 0-0 Ireland | Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Spain | Friendly 05/03/2019 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Spain | Friendly 22/02/2022 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Pinatar Arena, Spain | Pinatar Cup NOTES – There are currently eight places between Ireland (24) and Cymru (32) in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings. – Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett both made their WNT debuts against Cymru in a 0-0 Friendly draw in August 2016. – Louise Quinn scored her 10th international goal in the 1-0 Friendly win over Cymru in March 2019. – Katie McCabe has scored three times in six appearances against Cymru (two goals in the 2-1 Friendly win in August 2016, one goal in the 1-0 Cyprus Cup win in March 2017). – This could be Katie McCabe’s 55th game leading the WNT out as captain. WNT SQUAD Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes) Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses) Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United) Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University) IRELAND WNT PLAYER STATS Goalkeepers Courtney Brosnan | DOB 10/11/1995 | 33 caps / 16 clean sheets | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020 Grace Moloney | DOB 01/03/1993 | 6 caps / 1 clean sheet | Debut vs Austria 02/03/2016 Sophie Whitehouse | DOB 10/10/1996 | 0 caps / 0 clean sheets Defenders Caitlin Hayes | DOB 22/09/1995 | 7 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 23/09/2023 Louise Quinn | DOB 17/06/1990 | 114 caps / 16 goals | Debut vs Poland 02/02/2008 Diane Caldwell | DOB 11/09/1988 | 101 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Denmark 15/03/2006 Jessie Stapleton | DOB 07/02/2005 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022 Aoife Mannion | DOB 24/09/1995 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs China PR 22/02/2023 Niamh Fahey | DOB 13/10/1987 | 112 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Portugal 27/03/2007 Megan Campbell | DOB 28/06/1993 | 47 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Switzerland 24/08/2011 Midfielders Katie McCabe | DOB 21/09/1995 | 83 caps / 26 goals | Debut vs Hungary 04/03/2015 Megan Connolly | DOB 07/03/1997 | 51 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs USA 23/02/2016 Lucy Quinn | DOB 29/09/1993 | 21 caps / 5 goals | Debut vs Australia 21/09/2021 Lily Agg | DOB 17/12/1993 | 14 caps / 3 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022 Ruesha Littlejohn | DOB 03/07/1990 | 78 caps / 6 goals | Debut vs Hungary 07/03/2012 Heather Payne | DOB 26/01/2000 | 43 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Scotland 07/07/2017 Izzy Atkinson | DOB 17/07/2001 | 14 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Portugal 21/01/2018 Jess Ziu | DOB 06/06/2002 | 13 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 31/08/2018 Erin McLaughlin | DOB 09/03/2003 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Zambia 22/06/2023 Jess Fitzgerald | DOB 12/07/2006 | 0 caps / 0 goals Forwards Kyra Carusa | DOB 14/11/1995 | 22 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020 Abbie Larkin | DOB 27/04/2005 | 17 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022 Amber Barrett | DOB 10/01/1996 | 40 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 19/09/2017 Leanne Kiernan | DOB 27/04/1999 | 29 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Wales 20/08/2016 Emily Murphy | DOB 02/03/2003 | 0 caps / 0 goals