Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne with Ireland for International Soccer Friendly against Wales

Killannin’s Niamh Fahey and Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne will be part of the Republic of Ireland women’s squad for tomorrow’s (Tuesday, 27th February 2024) international friendly against Wales.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday is 7.30pm.

The Ireland Women’s National Team host their first home game of 2024 when they welcome Cyrmu to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening.



Having drawn away to Italy in Florence last Friday, Eileen Gleeson’s team will now aim to make the most of their last preparation game before the UEFA EURO 2025 qualifiers kick off.



Tickets are selling well – with the new North Stand now open – and it could lead to a record attendance at Tallaght Stadium for the WNT.





MATCH DETAILS

International Friendly

Ireland v Cymru

Tuesday, February 27

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:30

LIVE on RTÉ2





MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee | Frida Mia Klarlund (Denmark)

Assistant Referee 1 | Fie Bruun (Denmark)

Assistant Referee 2 | Monica Brun Lokkeberg (Norway)

Fourth Official | Michelle O’Neill (Ireland)





TEAM NEWS

Ireland have a fully fit squad to choose from.





PREVIOUS MEETINGS

13/05/1973 | Cymru 2-3 Ireland | Llanelli | Friendly

26/05/1974 | Ireland 3-3 Cymru | Markets Field | Friendly

29/08/1976 | Cymru 3-1 Ireland | Bridgend | Friendly

26/02/1977 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Tolka Park | Friendly

05/06/1994 | Cymru 0-2 Ireland | Pembrokeshire | Friendly

08/10/1995 | Cymru 0-3 Ireland | Llanelli | EURO 1997 Qualifier

25/02/1996 | Ireland 5-1 Cymru | Dalymount Park | EURO 1997 Qualifier

07/12/1997 | Cymru 0-3 Ireland | Bangor | FIFA 1999 World Cup Qualifier

08/03/1998 | Ireland 4-0 Cymru | Carlisle Grounds | FIFA 1999 World Cup Qualifier

16/03/2003 | Ireland 3-1 Cyrmu | Guia, Portugal | Algarve Cup

20/03/2003 | Ireland 2-2 Cyrmu (4-2 pens) | Montechoro, Portugal | Algarve Cup

17/09/2011 | Cymru 0-2 Ireland | Newport | EURO 2013 Qualifier

02/03/2012 | Ireland 0-0 Cymru | Desportivo da Nora Park, Portugal | Friendly

16/06/2012 | Ireland 0-1 Cymru | Turner’s Cross | EURO 2013 Qualifier

19/08/2016 | Cymru 0-0 Ireland | Newport | Friendly

21/08/2016 | Cymru 1-2 Ireland | Newport | Friendly

06/03/2017 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Paralimni Stadium, Cyprus | Cyprus Cup

28/02/2019 | Cyrmu 0-0 Ireland | Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Spain | Friendly

05/03/2019 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Estadio Municipal de Marbella, Spain | Friendly

22/02/2022 | Ireland 1-0 Cymru | Pinatar Arena, Spain | Pinatar Cup





NOTES

– There are currently eight places between Ireland (24) and Cymru (32) in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

– Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett both made their WNT debuts against Cymru in a 0-0 Friendly draw in August 2016.

– Louise Quinn scored her 10th international goal in the 1-0 Friendly win over Cymru in March 2019.

– Katie McCabe has scored three times in six appearances against Cymru (two goals in the 2-1 Friendly win in August 2016, one goal in the 1-0 Cyprus Cup win in March 2017).

– This could be Katie McCabe’s 55th game leading the WNT out as captain.





WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)





IRELAND WNT PLAYER STATS

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan | DOB 10/11/1995 | 33 caps / 16 clean sheets | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020

Grace Moloney | DOB 01/03/1993 | 6 caps / 1 clean sheet | Debut vs Austria 02/03/2016

Sophie Whitehouse | DOB 10/10/1996 | 0 caps / 0 clean sheets



Defenders

Caitlin Hayes | DOB 22/09/1995 | 7 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 23/09/2023

Louise Quinn | DOB 17/06/1990 | 114 caps / 16 goals | Debut vs Poland 02/02/2008

Diane Caldwell | DOB 11/09/1988 | 101 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Denmark 15/03/2006

Jessie Stapleton | DOB 07/02/2005 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022

Aoife Mannion | DOB 24/09/1995 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs China PR 22/02/2023

Niamh Fahey | DOB 13/10/1987 | 112 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Portugal 27/03/2007

Megan Campbell | DOB 28/06/1993 | 47 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Switzerland 24/08/2011



Midfielders

Katie McCabe | DOB 21/09/1995 | 83 caps / 26 goals | Debut vs Hungary 04/03/2015

Megan Connolly | DOB 07/03/1997 | 51 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs USA 23/02/2016

Lucy Quinn | DOB 29/09/1993 | 21 caps / 5 goals | Debut vs Australia 21/09/2021

Lily Agg | DOB 17/12/1993 | 14 caps / 3 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022

Ruesha Littlejohn | DOB 03/07/1990 | 78 caps / 6 goals | Debut vs Hungary 07/03/2012

Heather Payne | DOB 26/01/2000 | 43 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Scotland 07/07/2017

Izzy Atkinson | DOB 17/07/2001 | 14 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Portugal 21/01/2018

Jess Ziu | DOB 06/06/2002 | 13 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 31/08/2018

Erin McLaughlin | DOB 09/03/2003 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Zambia 22/06/2023

Jess Fitzgerald | DOB 12/07/2006 | 0 caps / 0 goals



Forwards

Kyra Carusa | DOB 14/11/1995 | 22 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020

Abbie Larkin | DOB 27/04/2005 | 17 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022

Amber Barrett | DOB 10/01/1996 | 40 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Northern Ireland 19/09/2017

Leanne Kiernan | DOB 27/04/1999 | 29 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Wales 20/08/2016

Emily Murphy | DOB 02/03/2003 | 0 caps / 0 goals