Niall Murray renews Connacht contract for two seasons

Connacht Rugby have confirmed another contract renewal for homegrown talent, with Niall Murray signing a new two-year deal.



The Roscommon lock first made his debut in December 2019 and has gone on to make 47 appearances for his home province.



He was also a part of the Ireland U20 side that won a Grand Slam in the 2019 U20 Six Nations.



Niall Murray says:

“I’m really pleased to sign a two-year contract and extend my stay at my home province. The club gave me my first opportunity and since then I’ve loved every minute. Now I want to do everything I can to keep improving and helping the club succeed.”



Andy Friend says:

“Niall is a brilliant young professional whose game continues to go from strength to strength. He’s always had a natural athleticism about him, and recently he’s added extra physicality & bulk to his game. He’s becoming one of our key forward leaders too, so we’re delighted to see him commit to Connacht for at least a few more years.”