NHL Preview: Galway And Waterford Prepare To Do Battle Again

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1: GROUP A: GALWAY AND WATERFORD CONTINUE BUSY RIVALRY

Galway v Waterford has also been a very busy rivalry too– in fact they met twice in 2017 and 2019, with two wins apiece.

Galway won both in 2017 (Allianz League Division 1 quarter-final and All-Ireland final) while Waterford beat the Tribesmen twice last season (1-18 to 2-13 Division 1B and 1-18 to 0-19 in the semi-final).

Waterford, Limerick and Cork are all on four points in this group, with the first two having played a game fewer than Kieran Kingston’s men. Galway are on two points.

Cork v Limerick has provided four fascinating contests since summer 2018, resulting in two wins for the Rebels, one for John Kiely’s men, and one draw.

Cork won twice last year (2-21 to 1-21 in the Allianz League, 1-26 to 1-19 in the Munster championship).

Limerick won the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final by 3-32 to 2-31 after extra-time; earlier on the Munster ‘round robin’ clash ended level – Cork 1-25 to 0-28.

Both counties are currently on four points in this group, but Limerick have played one match less after their clash with Waterford was called off last Sunday.

Tipperary (two games) and Westmeath (three games) are both seeking their first points in this year’s League. The last competitive clash between the counties was in 2017 when Tipperary won an All-Ireland qualifier by nine points in Semple Stadium.

Feb 23rd (2.0): Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Chaoimh; Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park; Tipperary v Westmeath, Nenagh.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1: GROUP B: BANNER FLYING HIGH

Played 3, Won 3; no goals conceded; points difference +27. That’s the impressive start Clare have made under new manager, Brian Lohan. Next up is a big challenge against Kilkenny, who had their unbeaten run ended by Wexford last Sunday.

Clare are seeking a third successive Allianz League victory over Kilkenny, having won by point last year and by three points in 2018.

Wexford (4pts) return to Croke Park for the first time since losing to Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final to take on Dublin, who are also on four points.

Dublin and Wexford clashed in the Leinster championship over the last two seasons, with Wexford winning in 2018 (0-22 to 2-14) while last year’s tie was drawn (Dublin 1-22 Wexford 2-19).

Laois and Carlow have both lost their opening three Allianz League games, leaving them in relegation territory ahead of their meeting in Portlaoise on Saturday (bottom of Group A will play bottom of Group B to decide who drops down to 2A).

Carlow and Laois drew in last year’s League. Carlow are by far the lowest scorers in Division 1, having scored a total of 0-32 in three games.

Feb 22nd: Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5.0; Laois v Carlow, O’Moore Park, 7.0; Sunday: Feb 23rd: Kilkenny v Clare, Nowlan Park, 2.0