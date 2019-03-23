NHL – Galway v Waterford preview and team news

The Galway Hurling management have made 4 changes to the team to play Waterford in the National Hurling League semi-final on Sunday in Nowlan Park at 3.30pm. Into the team come Ronan Burke at full back, Johnny Coen in midfield, Kevin Hussey & Davy Glennon. Jack Grealish, Sean Loftus, Sean Bleahene & Thomas Monaghan are the 4 to step down. The latter duo are injured. In total, there are 7 starters from last year’s All Ireland Final. The game will be live on Gbfm.

1. Fergal Flannery 2. Paul Killeen 3. Ronan Burke 4. Darren Morrissey 5. Aidan Harte 6. Padraig Mannion 7. Gearoid McInerney 8. Cathal Mannion 9. Johnny Coen 10. Niall Burke 11. Joe Canning 12. Kevin Hussey 13. Conor Whelan 14. Brian Concannon 15. Davy Glennon

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Galway manager Micheal Donoghue has been telling Sean Walsh he is glad to be back in the league semi finals…