NHL – Galway v Waterford preview and team news

The Galway Hurling management have made 4 changes to the team to play Waterford in the National Hurling League semi-final on Sunday in Nowlan Park at 3.30pm. Into the team come Ronan Burke at full back, Johnny Coen in midfield, Kevin Hussey & Davy Glennon. Jack Grealish, Sean Loftus, Sean Bleahene & Thomas Monaghan are the 4 to step down. The latter duo are injured. In total, there are 7 starters from last year’s All Ireland Final. The game will be live on Gbfm.
|1. Fergal Flannery
|2. Paul Killeen
|3. Ronan Burke
|4. Darren Morrissey
|5. Aidan Harte
|6. Padraig Mannion
|7. Gearoid McInerney
|8. Cathal Mannion
|9. Johnny Coen
|10. Niall Burke
|11. Joe Canning
|12. Kevin Hussey
|13. Conor Whelan
|14. Brian Concannon
|15. Davy Glennon
Ahead of Sunday’s game, Galway manager Micheal Donoghue has been telling Sean Walsh he is glad to be back in the league semi finals…