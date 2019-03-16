NHL – Galway hurlers produce strong second half to rout Wexford

The Galway hurlers booked a semi final meeting with Waterford next weekend in the National Hurling League after a stirring second half into the wind at Pearse Stadium this afternoon saw them overcome Wexford on a 3-21 to 3-11 scoreline.

All 3 Wexford goals came in the first half as Davy Fitzgerald’s men led 3-5 to 0-13 despite playing into the very strong wind. Joe Canning accounted for 0-11 of his sides scores and the Portumna maestro would go on to register a personal tally of 0-15.

The second half was a different story though as Cathal Mannion found the net for Galway soon after the re-start after being set up by Davy Glennon, with Niall Burke and Brian Concannon quickly adding free. Paul Morris pulled back a point from a free for Wexford but Niall Burke got Galway’s second goal after Glennon’s effort was saved by Mark Fanning. Galway pushed on with points from Concannon and Mannion to lead by 2-18 to 3-06 at the end of the third quarter. Wexford never looked like staging a revival and Galway sealed the win when Tadhg Haran finished to the net after Canning’s effort was superbly saved by Fanning.

After the game Sean Walsh spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue…

Sean also spoke to Galway defender Kevin Hussey who felt it wa important win…

Galway: Fergal Flannery; Jack Grealish, Paul Killeen, Darren Morrissey; Aidan Harte, Padraic Mannion (c), Géaroíd McInerney; Cathal Mannion (1-2), Seán Loftus; Niall Burke (1-1), Joe Canning (0-15, 0-13f, 0-01’65), Conor Whelan (0-01); Seán Bleahene (1-00), Brian Concannon (0-02), Thomas Monaghan.

Subs used: Kevin Hussey for P Mannion (22 mins), Johnny Coen for Morrisey (h-t), Davy Glennon for Monaghan (34), Seán Kilduff for Killeen (61-62), for Harte (64), Tadhg Haran for Bleahene (69).

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Damien Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe; Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon (0-01), Shaun Murphy; Jack O’Connor, Kevin Foley; Aidan Nolan (0-01), Lee Chin (1-02), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-01); Cathal Dunbar, Paul Morris (0-04, 0-03f, 0-01’65), Conor McDonald (2-02, 0-01f).

Subs used: Darren Byrne for Ryan (39mins), Liam Óg McGovern for J O’Connor (47), Shane Reck for D Byrne (52), Ian Byrne for Chin (59), Harry Kehoe for Morris (69).