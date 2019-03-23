NFL – Tyrone v Galway preview and team news

Galway and Tyrone meet on Sunday in Healy Park in Omagh (2pm) as both sides go in search of a place in the Division 1 National League final. After Dublin’s defeat at the hands of Tyrone last time out, this year’s league title now rests between Kerry, Galway, Tyrone and Mayo – with any 2 of those sides still able to qualify for the final. There are several permutations but if Kerry draw or beat Roscommon, then Galway will be in the league final if they beat Tyrone, as even if Mayo beat Monaghan, Galway’s win in Castlebar means they qualify on the head-to-head rule. If Tyrone beat Galway, they will need Monaghan to do them a favour and beat Mayo if Mickey Harte’s side are to make the final. If Roscommon were to beat Kerry (and they have to in order to stay in Division 1), Mayo beat Monaghan and Galway beat Tyrone, then score difference will be used to decide the top 2 from Kerry, Galway and Mayo (who would all be on 10 points in that scenario). At the moment Galway are 7 points worse off than Mayo and 11 worse off than Kerry.

Before Sunday’s game in Omagh, Galway manager Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer about the importance of beating Roscommon last time out…

Galway have named an unchanged starting team for the 3rd game in a row. Only Gareth Bradshaw was involved when Galway last played Tyrone in Omagh (under lights) in 2009, a game Galway won 0-10 to 0-8.



Galway: (Allianz FL v Galway): Ruairi Lavelle, Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, David Wynne, Gary O’Donnell, John Daly, Gareth Bradshaw, Thomas Flynn, Ciaran Duggan, Peter Cooke, Shane Walsh, Johnny Heaney, Danny Cummins, Michael Daly, Antoine O’Laoí.

Tyrone (Allianz FL v Galway): Niall Morgan; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Hugh Pat McGeary; Tiernan McCann, Frank Burns, Ben McDonnell; Cathal McShane, Richard Donnelly; Mattie Donnelly, Niall Sludden, Conor Meyler; Connor McAliskey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary.

Galway v Tyrone league record:

1957 Galway 1-10 Tyrone 2-5

1975 Tyrone 2-6 Galway 1-6

1976 Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-9

1981 Galway 0-13 Tyrone 0-4

1983 Galway 1-13 Tyrone 1-7

1984 Galway 1-11 Tyrone 0-5

1985 Tyrone 1-6 Galway 1-5

1992 Tyrone 1-13 Galway 1-4

1992 Galway 1-7 Tyrone 0-6

1995 Tyrone 2-13 Galway 0-4

1999 Tyrone 0-13 Galway 0-7

2000 Galway 0-15 Tyrone 0-11

2001 Galway 0-18 Tyrone 1-13

2002 Tyrone 1-8 Galway 0-9

2003 Tyrone 1-13 Galway 0-11

2004 Galway 1-16 Tyrone 1-16

2004 Galway 2-18 Tyrone 1-19

2008 Galway 1-14 Tyrone 2-9

2009 Galway 0-10 Tyrone 0-8 (Healy Park, Omagh)

2010 Galway 1-15 Tyrone 0-14

2012 Tyrone 1-14 Galway 0-13

2016 Tyrone 1-11 Galway 1-9

2018 Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-8

Played 23 Galway Wins 13, Tyrone Wins 9, Draws 1