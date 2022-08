The NFL college football meeting of the Northwestern Wildcasts and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday (27th August) has caught the public’s imagination throughout the country.

It’s the first time these two teams have played in Ireland.

American tourists have descended on Ireland throughout the country and two Nebraska newlyweds, Steve and Jacqueline, joined Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan for a chat in the Connacht Hotel.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday is 5.30pm.