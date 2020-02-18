NFL Preview: Galway Footballers Welcome Tyrone To Tuam

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1: ALL TO PLAY FOR WITH ONE POINT SEPARATING SEVEN COUNTIES

Galway and Tyrone (both on 4pts) meet in Tuam Stadium, having had one win each in their head-to-head over the last two League seasons. Tyrone won by 3-15 to 1-14 in Omagh last year, while Galway won by 1-9 to 0-8 in Tuam Stadium in 2018.

With only one point separating seven of the eight counties after three rounds, Division 1 looks set to be competitive to the very end.

Dublin (4 pts) are the only unbeaten team as they prepare to take on Donegal (3 pts) in Croke Park.

It will be the first meeting between the two counties since 2018 when Dublin won twice, 0-20 to 0-15 in Allianz League Division 1 and by 2-15 to 0-15 in the Super 8’s.

Donegal’s last win over Dublin was in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final (3-14 to 0-17). Since then they have met seven times in League and Championship, with a draw the sole source of comfort for the Ulster side among Dublin’s six wins.

Kerry (3pts) and Meath (0 pts) meet in the Allianz League for the first time since 2002 when the Kingdom won by three points. Kerry beat Meath by 2-18 to 1-13 in last year’s ‘Super 8s’.

Mayo and Monaghan (both on 3pts) meet in the League for the sixth successive year with Mayo having won in 2015-16-18-19 while Monaghan’s last success came in 2017.

Feb 22: Dublin v Donegal, 7.0; Feb 23: Sunday: Kerry v Meath, Fitzgerald Stadium 1.0; Galway v Tyrone, Tuam Stadium, 2.0; Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 2.0.

Two big #AllianzLeague games coming up next weekend!@Galway_GAA Senior Footballers face Tyrone in Tuam Stadium.@Galway_GAA Senior Hurlers are away to Waterford.



Tickets for both games are now on sale.#GAAbelong pic.twitter.com/09ALigPnlc — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) February 17, 2020