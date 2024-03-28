NFL International Player Pathway Program (Darragh Leader Chats about the Experience)

After a month of combines, pro days, showcasing their skills for NFL coaches and scouts, Ireland’s ‘fantastic four’ must sit and wait to see if their American football dreams are going to be fulfilled next season.

GAA players Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Mark Jackson (Wicklow) and Charlie Smyth (Down) were among 16 overall to go to Indianapolis and Florida while Galway were also represented by former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader.

The Castlegar man has been living Stateside after finishing up with Connacht in 2020. And while helping out his brother Tadhg with the Leader Kicking programme that’s opening more doors for Irish people to become part of America’s biggest sport, he decided now was the time to see if he could do it.

Injuries curtailed his kicking abilities during the month but his bench pressing accomplishments (doing 23 reps lifting 102.5kg) has garnered attention and kept him in the mix.

Darragh has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darragh and Tadhg Leader will be back in Ireland next month as ‘Leader Kicking’ will holding a number of events. if you have an interest in trying to get into the dynamic world of American football as a kicker or punter, check out leaderkicking.com. Click HERE