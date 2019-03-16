NFL – Galway cruise to victory over disappointing Roscommon

The Galway footballers made it 4 wins out of 6 in Division 1 of the Allianz football league after a comfortable 1-17 to 1-10 win over a below par Roscommon in Pearse Stadium this afternoon. A crowd of 7,643 had attended the double header involving the Galway and Wexford hurlers, but the large Roscommon following would go home very disappointed and knowing their side will have to beat Kerry in the final round to have any hope of staying in the top flight.

Roscommon won the toss and decided to play against the wind and that decision looked a wise one when they only trailed Galway by 0-9 to 0-7 coming up to half time, but a Danny Cummins goal and late points in the half from two Shane Walsh frees gave Galway a 1-11 to 0-7 half time lead. When the home side got the first 2 points of the second half it looked a huge mountain for Roscommon to climb, but they were thrown a lifeline when referee Conor Lane awarded a penalty for a footblock by Galway goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle. Conor Cox scored from the spot kick to get Roscommon within 5 points at 1-13 to 1-8 but Galway went straight up the field to kick the next 3 points. Michael Daly was particularly influential in pulling the strings around the middle of the field, with Antoine O’Laoi kicking 0-4 in another very impressive display. All in all, Galway wrapped up the victory with a bit to spare and with Monaghan beating Cavan 0-14 to 1-8, Roscommon now drop into the relegation zone ahead of the final round of games next weekend.

After the game Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Michael Daly…





Galway manager Kevin Walsh also gave his thoughts on today’s win to Kevin Dwyer…