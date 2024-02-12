NexVentur announced as Galway United’s Official Away Game Partner for 2024

Galway United are delighted to announce NexVentur as their Official Away Game Partner for the upcoming 2024 season for both the Senior Men’s & Senior Women’s Teams.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Galway United, this represents a significant milestone for the club as the Senior Men’s Team continues preparations for its return to the Premier Division and the Senior Women’s Team prepares for its second full season under the Galway United banner.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Commercial Manager Sam O’Neill said “I’m thrilled to launch this partnership between our two organisations. NexVentur, much like Galway United, is growing all of the time. It’s imperative to the future of this Football Club that we partner with innovative businesses like NexVentur and continue to grow the Commercial arm of the Club. With the services they offer, they are the perfect partner to showcase for all of the Away games for both of our Senior Teams”

Director of NexVentur Kenny Feeney followed this up by saying “We’re delighted to have a partnership with Galway United, one of the fastest growing sports teams in the West of Ireland. With our offices based in Roscommon, we have a big affiliation with the West of Ireland and we want to continue to see growth in the region. Galway United also facilitates both men’s and women’s participation in sport and has a growing audience, which we are eager to be a part of. The club’s target audience is in a similar age bracket to our own audience looking to use the services that we offer for expats returning to Ireland or professionals relocating to Australia. We look forward to working with Galway United into the future”

ABOUT NEXVENTUR

NexVentur is a recruitment and relocation specialist and provides recruitment services in Ireland for temporary, contract and permanent staff. What sets it apart from other recruitment agencies is the unique relocation arm of the business, which assists people relocating to Ireland or Australia, and particularly Irish expats returning home, with a suite of essential services. These include placing them in jobs, special relocation flight deals, PPS numbers, visas, banking, relocation logistics and home removals, pet relocation, Irish mortgages and more.

This means that companies looking to use NexVentur’s recruitment service get access to a broader pool of talented and skilled people who are relocating and actively looking for work opportunities.

In the West of Ireland alone,NexVentur is contracted to fill more than 50 vacant jobs at present. Heading up the Blue-Collar Recruitment division is Katie Adams, while the White-Collar desk is manned by Jimmy Donoghue, who is well known in the GAA circles of Connacht.

While there is a strong focus on construction, the company has also built a reputation for filling temporary and permanent positions in sectors such as sales, marketing, admin and HR.

NexVentur’s Returning Migrant Programme assists moves for expats returning home to Ireland. A focus for 2024 is to emphatically expand the programme to include Irish expats in other countries, such as the USA and UK, Canada and New Zealand.

For more information see NexVentur online at www.nexventur.com or email [email protected], phone 087-108-5537.

If you are interested in becoming a Club Partner or discovering what Commercial opportunities are available for your business, please see our Commercial Brochure or email [email protected].