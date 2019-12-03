Next weekend’s U21 hurling fixtures

By
Sport GBFM
-

HURLING

Fri 06 Dec

U21A1 Hurling Championship Semi Final:

At Duggan Park ,Craughwell V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 7.30pm, Ref: C Browne;

Sat 07 Dec

U21A Hurling Championship Final:

At Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Athenry, 2.15pm, Ref: L Gordon;

U21B Hurling Championship

At Cregg, Annaghdown V Sarsfields, 2pm, Ref: S Byrne;

U21B1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final:

At Sylane, Sylane V Gort, 2pm, Ref: A Mooney

U21B1 Hurling Championship

At Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 2pm, Ref: SmMoran;

Sun 08 Dec

U21A1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final:

At Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly, 2pm, Ref: P Murphy;

U21B Hurling Championship Semi Final:

At Carnmore, Cappataggle V Maigh Cuilinn, 2pm, Ref: R Mc Nicholas;

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR