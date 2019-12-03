Next weekend’s U21 hurling fixtures

HURLING
Fri 06 Dec
U21A1 Hurling Championship Semi Final:
At Duggan Park ,Craughwell V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 7.30pm, Ref: C Browne;
Sat 07 Dec
U21A Hurling Championship Final:
At Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Athenry, 2.15pm, Ref: L Gordon;
U21B Hurling Championship
At Cregg, Annaghdown V Sarsfields, 2pm, Ref: S Byrne;
U21B1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
At Sylane, Sylane V Gort, 2pm, Ref: A Mooney
U21B1 Hurling Championship
At Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 2pm, Ref: SmMoran;
Sun 08 Dec
U21A1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
At Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly, 2pm, Ref: P Murphy;
U21B Hurling Championship Semi Final:
At Carnmore, Cappataggle V Maigh Cuilinn, 2pm, Ref: R Mc Nicholas;