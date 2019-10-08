Next weekend’s Galway GAA fixtures

Football Fixtures
Sat 12 Oct
North Junior A Football Championship Final:
At Tuam Stadium, Milltown V Corofin, 4.30pm, Ref: M Flaherty
Sun 13 Oct
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League Final:
At An Fhairche, Carna Cashel V Glenamaddy, 2pm, Ref: TBC
County Minor B Football Championship Final:
At TBC, Kilconly V Oughterard, 2pm, Ref: TBC
Hurling Fixtures
Sat 12 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:
At Kenny Park, Turloughmore V Craughwell, 2.45pm, Ref: M Haverty
At Kenny Park, St Thomas V Tommy Larkins, 4.30pm, Ref: P Fahy
Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
At Pearse Stadium, Moycullen V Annaghdown, 4.30pm, Ref: K Collins
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Final:
At Loughrea, Sylane V Kiltormer, 3pm, Ref: P Sheehan
Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:
At Pearse Stadium, Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 2.45pm, Ref: J Lundon
At Loughrea, Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 4.30pm, Ref: P Campbell
Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final:
At Moycullen, Bearna-Na Forbacha V Mícheál Breathnach, 1pm, Ref: S Byrne
Junior B Hurling Championship Final:
At Duggan Park , Loughrea V Killimordaly, 2.45pm, Ref: R Stankard
Junior C Hurling Championship Final:
At Duggan Park , Sarsfields V Kilbeacanty, 1pm, Ref: D Staunton
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Semi Final:
At Gort, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 2.30pm, Ref: T McNicholas
Minor A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:
At Kinvara, Gort V Oranmore-Maree 12 noon Ref: G O Connor
At Kinvara, Clarinbridge V Carnmore, 1.30pm, Ref: J Mc Donagh
Sun 13 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:
At Kenny Park, Sarsfields V Liam Mellows 12 noon Ref: C Browne
At Duggan Park , Loughrea V Cappataggle, 4.30pm, Ref: J Keane
Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off Replay:
At Loughrea, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy, 1.30pm, Ref: S Curley
Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:
At Kenny Park, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kinvara, 1.45pm, Ref: S Hynes
At Pearse Stadium, Rahoon-Newcastle V Turloughmore, 1.45pm, Ref: R Mc Nicholas
At Duggan Park , Kilconieron V Killimor, 2.45pm, Ref: C Quinlan
Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
At Loughrea, Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12 noon Ref: G Donoghue
Minor A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:
At Carnmore, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ardrahan 12 noon Ref: J Hoade
At Pearse Stadium, Castlegar V St Mary’s, Athenry 12 noon Ref: D Earls
Minor B Hurling Championship Quarter Final Replay:
At Killimor, Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12 noon Ref: B Keon