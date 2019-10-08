Next weekend’s Galway GAA fixtures

By
Sport GBFM
-

Football Fixtures

Sat 12 Oct

North Junior A Football Championship Final:

At Tuam Stadium, Milltown V Corofin, 4.30pm, Ref: M Flaherty

Sun 13 Oct

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League Final:

At An Fhairche, Carna Cashel V Glenamaddy, 2pm, Ref: TBC

County Minor B Football Championship Final:

At TBC, Kilconly V Oughterard, 2pm, Ref: TBC

Hurling Fixtures

Sat 12 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:

At Kenny Park, Turloughmore V Craughwell, 2.45pm, Ref: M Haverty

At Kenny Park, St Thomas V Tommy Larkins, 4.30pm, Ref: P Fahy

Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final:

At Pearse Stadium, Moycullen V Annaghdown, 4.30pm, Ref: K Collins

Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Final:

At Loughrea, Sylane V Kiltormer, 3pm, Ref: P Sheehan

Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:

At Pearse Stadium, Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 2.45pm, Ref: J Lundon

At Loughrea, Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 4.30pm, Ref: P Campbell

Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final:

At Moycullen, Bearna-Na Forbacha V Mícheál Breathnach, 1pm, Ref: S Byrne

Junior B Hurling Championship Final:

At Duggan Park , Loughrea V Killimordaly, 2.45pm, Ref: R Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship Final:

At Duggan Park , Sarsfields V Kilbeacanty, 1pm, Ref: D Staunton

Junior C1 Hurling Championship Semi Final:

At Gort, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 2.30pm, Ref: T McNicholas

Minor A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:

At Kinvara, Gort V Oranmore-Maree 12 noon Ref: G O Connor

At Kinvara, Clarinbridge V Carnmore, 1.30pm, Ref: J Mc Donagh

Sun 13 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:

At Kenny Park, Sarsfields V Liam Mellows 12 noon Ref: C Browne

At Duggan Park , Loughrea V Cappataggle, 4.30pm, Ref: J Keane

Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off Replay:

At Loughrea, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy, 1.30pm, Ref: S Curley

Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:

At Kenny Park, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kinvara, 1.45pm, Ref: S Hynes

At Pearse Stadium, Rahoon-Newcastle V Turloughmore, 1.45pm, Ref: R Mc Nicholas

At Duggan Park , Kilconieron V Killimor, 2.45pm, Ref: C Quinlan

Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final:

At Loughrea, Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12 noon Ref: G Donoghue

Minor A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals:

At Carnmore, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ardrahan 12 noon Ref: J Hoade

At Pearse Stadium, Castlegar V St Mary’s, Athenry 12 noon Ref: D Earls

Minor B Hurling Championship Quarter Final Replay:

At Killimor, Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12 noon Ref: B Keon

