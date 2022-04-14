Newcastle set to sign Alex Murphy from Galway United

Newcastle United are reportedly set to sign Galway United defender Alex Murphy, beating off competition from a number of other clubs for the 17-year-old.

Murphy made his first-team debut last June against Athlone Town as a 16-year-old, having signed his first professional contract last August. He played 12 times for Galway United last season and has since become a regular in John Caulfield’s side, mainly at left-back. The youngster joined United at U15 level from Corrib Celtic, and is set to go to England when he turns 18 this summer.

Murphy had been on the radars of the likes of Brighton, Torino and Celtic but it appears Eddie Howe at Newcastle has managed to win the race to bring the prodigious young Annaghdown talent cross channel.