5 January 2024

New York v Galway – reaction from Connacht Hurling League

A very impressive New York put Galway to the sword in the semi-finals of the Connacht Hurling League on Thursday evening, winning by 1-27 to 1-6 in the Air Dome. New York play Mayo in the final on Saturday at 7 pm at the same venue, while Galway meet Roscommon in the Shield final at 5 pm. After last night’s game, Sean Walsh got the thoughts of Galway Development manager Declan Molloy…

Sean also caught up with New York manager Richie Hartnett and centre-forward David Mangan from Kilconieron…

