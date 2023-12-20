Galway Bay FM

20 December 2023

New York hurlers all set for Connacht Hurling League

The New York hurlers are preparing for their second stint in the Connacht Hurling League, with their opening game against Leitrim coming up on January 2nd at 5 pm in the Connacht Air Dome and the winners facing Galway two days later. The New York panel has several Galway connections, including joint captains Darragh Hynes from Athenry and David Mannion from Kilconieron. The travelling squad also includes Darren Donoghue from Gort, Conor Caulfield from Kilconieron, and Martin Cullen from Athenry, while two selectors Mike Hynes from Loughrea and Eugene Kyne from Turloughmore. Another Gort man, Gary Corless was in training with the New York panel but can’t travel, while John Kelly from Aughrim is a regular support to the management at training. Ahead of their trip to Ireland, New York hurling manager Richie Martnett from Kerry spoke to our own Sean Walsh.

