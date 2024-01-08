Galway Bay FM

8 January 2024

New York celebrate Connacht Senior Hurling League win

Saturday evening was a historic one for the New York hurlers as they beat Mayo to win the Connacht Senior Hurling League in the Connacht GAA Dome.

Following on from their win over Galway Development on Thursday, Richie Hartnett’s side beat Mayo by 2-25 to 2-12.

There were six Galway men on the panel in Darragh Hynes, Darren O’Donoghue, Conor Caulfield, David Mangan, Martin Cullen and Gary Corless.

Eugene Kyne and Mike Hynes were selectors.

Richie Hartnett spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.

