Galway Bay FM

4 January 2024

New York 1-27 Galway 1-16 (Connacht Junior Hurling League Semi-Final Report)

New York 1-27 Galway 1-16 (Connacht Junior Hurling League Semi-Final Report)

Galway development went down to New York at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan on Thursday (4th January).

AJ Willis’ goal on 49 minutes settled a contest that the visitors led for most of the game.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh reports

 

