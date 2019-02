Galway and Kerry meet in the National Football League in Tuam Stadium on Sunday in a game that will mark the opening of the newly built dressing rooms, adjacent to the old stand. To mark the occasion well known sports writer and broadcaster Jim Carney has produced a special commemorative programme, looking back at the history of Galway/Kerry meetings. The programme will be on sale for €5 with all proceeds going to the Development Advocates for Tuam Stadium (DAFTS)

