New Season Of Guinness PRO14 Rugby Kicks Off On TG4

Pictured ahead of TG4’s Rugbaí Beo coverage of the upcoming Guinness Pro14 season 2019/2020 is from (L-R) Cuán Ó Flatharta, Jarrad Butler (Connacht), Eoghan Ó Neachtain, Tyler Bleyendaal (Munster), Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, Scott Fary (Leinster), Ronan Loughney, Rob Herring (Ulster) and Garry Mac Donncha. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo is back, starting next Friday 27th September with highlights from Ulster Rugby’s clash against Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium. This will be followed by a bumper afternoon of live rugby on TG4 on Saturday 28th September as Munster host Dragons in Thomond Park, followed by Scarlets v Connacht and finishing off with all the best highlights from the clash between last season’s bolters, Benetton Rugby and Leinster.

TG4 will again broadcast 28 live games free to air this season, as well as deferred coverage of a further 9 interprovincial games. A weekly highlights programme will also be broadcast to bring Irish audiences the best action from the Guinness PRO14 Championship. Building on last year’s coverage of behind the scenes ref-briefings, warm-up interviews with head-coaches and audio-snoops on coaches and players, with Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill at the helm and expert analysis from Eimear Considine, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Marcus Horan, Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, Eamonn Molloy along with a host of others.

The focus will be on the Irish Provinces in the Guinness PRO14 Championship, as Leinster seek an historic treble while Connacht continue to flourish under Andy Friend and will be looking to improve on their top-3 conference finish from last season. Ulster, without talisman Rory Best, will be aiming to go a step further than last season’s semi-final defeat while Munster will be hoping that recent additions to the backroom team of Graham Rowntree and Stephen Larkham can help them break their semi-final hoodoo and progress to the Finals in Cardiff City Stadium for the first time since 2017. TG4’s rugby coverage is produced by Iris Productions.

Speaking today ahead of the start of the new Rugbaí Beo season, TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: ‘It’s with an immense source of pride for TG4 that we embark on another season of Rugbaí Beo, continuing an association with this tournament which stretches back to 2001. The reaction to our free to air coverage of the Guinness PRO14 championship last season was tremendous and we look forward to bringing forward further innovations that will continue to engage audiences and rugby fans for the coming season.”

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo coverage includes:

* Live coverage of all Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby matches against Welsh opposition.

* Live coverage of all Connacht Rugby’s home games. Live and exclusive coverage of all Connacht matches against Welsh opposition.

