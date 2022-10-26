New Rugby Documentary “Relentless: The Connacht Way” is released

A new documentary that chronicles the highs and lows of Connacht Rugby, from a player’s perspective was launched on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Red Bull Media House presents ‘Relentless: The Connacht Way’ and follows three Connacht rugby players; Bundee Aki, Niall Murray and Tom Farrell, all of whom are at pivotal moments in their sporting careers. Viewers will discover the unique perspectives, challenges, and motivations of each player, taking a journey with them through their challenging 2021/2022 rugby season.

Head of Athletic Performance at Connacht Rugby David Howarth spoke to William Davies at the documentary’s launch held in Dublin.