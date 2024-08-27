New Local Soccer Season Begins This Weekend

Share story:

The local soccer season gets underway this weekend with two games in the Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division and one game in Division Two.

In The Premier, Athenry are at home to Mervue United and Salthill Devon host Maree/Oranmore with both games at 8pm. At the same time in Division Two, Kiltullagh face Maree/Oranmore C in Kiltullagh.

On Saturday, there are three more games in the Premier Division with Galway Hibs at home to Colga, Renmore at home to Moyne Villa and the University of Galway at home to Loughrea with all games at 2pm.

Sunday sees the start of the championship with Colemanstown United at home to Corrib Celtic, Craughwell United at home to Knocknacarra, Dynamo Blues travel to MacDara, West United are away to Maree/Oranmore B, Mervue United B host Corofin United and St Bernards are at home to Corrib Rangers. All of those games kick off at 11am.

John Mulligan spoke to Chair of the Galway FA Kevin O’Neill ahead of the season launch last Saturday.