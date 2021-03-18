New Laochra Gael Series returns to TG4

print

LAOCHRA GAEL returns with six more legends who performed heroics on the field and who each have a unique and extraordinary story to tell.



The Laochra Gael season returns on TG4 at 9:30pm on Thursday evenings starting 25th March

The definitive GAA sports series returned to TG4 this spring for a 19th series. The hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen. The series which already featured six extraordinary Laochra with genuine star quality took a break from our screens in early February but is now returning with the remaining six exceptional Laochra. The series reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons. While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.



The Laochra Gael season returns on TG4 at 9:30pm on Thursday evenings starting 25th March.

Laochra Gael Series:

Programme 1: Eoin Larkin, 9.30pm, Thursday 25th March

Programme 2: Pete McGrath, 9.30pm, Thursday 1st April

Programme 3: Briege Corkery, 9.30pm, Thursday 8th April

Programme 4: Bernard Flynn, 9.30pm, Thursday 15th April

Programme 5: Seán Cavanagh, 9.30pm, Thursday 22nd April

Programme 6: Liam Griffin, 9.30pm, Thursday 29th April



Eoin Larkin

Laochra Gael returns with the story of Kilkenny hurler, Eoin Larkin. Hurling has been at the core of his life since he was a boy. And the game was vital in maintaining Eoin’s bond with his father after his parents’ separation. After successful years underage, Eoin became a cornerstone of the greatest team of all time, winning 8 All Ireland medals and Hurler of the Year. But in the background he was struggling. Towards the end of his career, his mental health declined. He kept his suffering a secret, until he received a phone call from Brian Cody that changed his life.

Pete McGrath

Pete played football in the North in the seventies, a time when Gaelic Games was a dangerous pursuit. As a teacher and trainer, he instilled in young people that sport was the best way to express their nationalism. As manager of Down, he brought the Sam Maguire across the border for the first time since the sixties, inspiring an Ulster Takeover in football. The cloud of violence was always present, but for a time Pete McGrath and the Down footballers united the province, and the country.

Briege Corkery

eighteen All Ireland medals and sixteen All Stars, Dual-Star Briege has won more than anyone in the history of Gaelic Games. She accepted two Sportswoman of the Year awards with humility and shyness. She was the ultimate team player. The life and soul of the dressing room, the lynchpin on the field, Briege collected her last All Ireland six months after giving birth to her son Tadhg. In the conversation about the greatest of all time, Briege Corkery is at the centre.

Bernard Flynn

Despite being small from the day he was born, Bernard was at the centre of the Meath football revival under Seán Boylan. As part of a legendary full forward line, Bernard provided some of the greatest individual displays of any forward in his era. Unbeknownst to anyone, he was struggling the whole time. He paid dearly for it in retirement when his body completely gave up. And while he was suffering physically, his entire business collapsed overnight. It was then that Bernard learned the true meaning of survival.

Seán Cavanagh

Seán overcame his early challenges with nutrition to become one of the most accomplished athletes of his era. He put himself under incredible pressure. Insecurity became a driving force, and he came through the tragedies that were visited upon the team to win three All Ireland titles. Uncompromising on the field and in life, Seán has had his share of criticism. But nobody bothers Seán more than Seán Cavanagh, one of the most fascinating characters in modern sport.

Liam Griffin

For the Series Finale of Laochra Gael comes the story of Liam Griffin. He was inspired by the Rackards and their likes as he grew up, but Wexford hurling was in dire straits when Liam was made manager in 1995. It went from bad to worse from the start with heavy defeats and controversy. In his second year as manager, unbeknownst to anyone he would be stepping down as soon as Wexford were out of the championship because of his wife Mary’s illness. As it happened, they went all the way in 1996. He wasn’t there for long but Liam Griffin’s legacy will live forever.

Ahead of the new Laochra Gael Series Uachtarán CLG, John Horan said: “I am delighted to see the success of the Laochra Gael series continuing and for another batch of worthy heroes to be recognised. The history of the GAA has been blessed by some inspirational figures who have helped shape the games that are so popular today and mean so much to so many. This series gives us a chance to again salute that contribution. Congrats to all involved.”

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 are very proud to be broadcasting another great series of Laochra Gael which marks the great achievements and stories that our Gaelic Games legends have to tell. This is the beginning of the nineteenth series of Laochra Gael which aired on TG4 for the first time in 2001 and it has continued as a long standing and popular part of our schedule bringing these amazing stories to viewers in Ireland and all over the world. I wish to thank all the participants who took part, their families, Nemeton TV, GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and everyone in the extended Gaelic Games family for all their assistance in making this series happen in such a challenging year.”

This new season’s batch of GAA Legends already included Kevin Cassidy who lost out on an All Ireland medal because of his contribution to a book – Ryan O’Dwyer, who was on the cusp of leading the Dublin hurlers to glory, before he cost them an All Ireland title. Thérèse Maher, who finally fulfilled her destiny having lost five All Ireland Camogie Finals. Roscommon’s Shane Curran, one of football’s great characters, and the prototype of the modern playmaking goalkeeper. Johnny Pilkington, the heartbeat of the mighty Offaly hurlers of the 1990s, and one of the game’s greatest characters. And Dermot Earley, who showed extraordinary courage in the face of crippling injuries, cancer and the death of his father. These can currently be viewed on the TG4 Player.

Twelve outstanding Gaels. Twelve remarkable personal stories.

The series is produced by NemetonTV, the independent production company from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s acclaimed sports coverage.