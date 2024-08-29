New Junior Soccer season starts this weekend

Salthill Devon will start their quest for 4-in-a-row of Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division titles on Friday night when they open the new season at home to Connacht Cup finalists Maree Oranmore in Drom (8pm). At the same time, Athenry host Mervue United in a mouth-watering tie that could be an early indication as to whether either of these teams can keep pace with Devon this season. Newly promoted University of Galway host Loughrea on Saturday afternoon (2pm) and the other side promoted from the Championship, Moyne Villa, play their first game back in the top flight in over 20 years away to Renmore at the same time. The one remaining Premier Division tie on Saturday will see Galway Hibs host Colga in Bohermore. Ahead of the start of the new season, Galway Bay FM’s soccer commentator Mike Rafferty spoke to Salthill Devon manager Emlyn Long…

On Sunday morning at 11am, the six opening round fixtures in the Championship kick off, with Colemanstown at home to Corrib Celtic and St Bernards at home to Corrib Rangers. Both Colemanstown and St Bernards will be looking for a quick return to the Premier Division having been relegated last season, but they face stiff opposition from West United who begin their campaign away to Maree Oranmore B and will also be looking for a return to the Premier Division. Corofin United had a good first season in the Championship after coming up from Division 1 and will be pushing hard for promotion also as they go to Mervue United B, while Knocknacarra, who are under the management of former Galway United legends Jimmy Nolan and Derek Rogers, will be looking to get off to a winning start away to newly promoted Craughwell United. The other Championship tie sees MacDara at home to Dynamo Blues.