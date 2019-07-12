New Ireland Rugby jersey unveiled in Galway

Canterbury and the IRFU today unveiled the new Irish Rugby World Cup 2019 team and supporter range. Headlined by a jersey like no other incorporating advanced technology and cutting-edge design, the range will be worn by the Ireland Rugby team in Japan as the team competes on the world stage. The launch coincides with the Ireland Rugby squad’s open training session at the Sportsground in Galway, attended by several hundred fans lucky to have got tickets for the event.

The home jersey arrives in a familiar and distinctly Irish Bosphorus green with subtle white trim and is complemented by classic white shorts and a hyper-realistic 3D silicon IRFU logo. The new Alternate jersey comes in a striking anthracite and textured white. The jerseys feature Ogham script for ‘Aontacht‘ or ‘Unity’, representing the unique coming together of the four proud provinces of Ireland. The neckline utilises an infinite loop V-collar, a continuous loop of elastic capable of withstanding even the toughest challenge, reducing breakage and enhancing player comfort.

Supporters can choose from a range of jersey options including; ‘Test’, an exact replica of the one that will be worn by the players, ‘Pro’ which retains the look of the Test jersey while offering a more comfortable fit, a ‘Classic’ jersey that offers a contemporary design on the classic collared rugby jersey as well as women’s and children’s variants.

Canterbury, the world’s leading rugby brand, has produced a comprehensive range of match day, training and supporter wear to meet the varied needs of rugby players and fans alike. Rugby is evolving; players are getting bigger and stronger, the ball is in play for longer and the expectations placed on kit performance has never been higher. The new Canterbury range has been put through a 2 year process of gruelling testing in the lab as well as on the field by elite and grassroots teams across Ireland, the UK and New Zealand.

The result is a range using lightweight fabrics, wicking technologies to manage the climate and a neckline fitting of the world’s leading rugby brand.

The jersey launch signifies the start of Canterbury’s #TurnTheWorldGreen campaign which brings to life the insight that, despite our island’s relatively small population, the Ireland rugby team’s popularity is immense being backed by those living on this island and by the millions of diaspora scattered around the world.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Simon Rowe, Head of Sports Marketing at Canterbury of New Zealand, said:

“Every four years we are treated to a truly global phenomenon when the Rugby World Cup provides a platform to unite nations and cultures with the shared love for rugby.

Our role as official kit partner to the IRFU is to provide the team with a bespoke kit, designed to meet the needs of the team and the environment they will encounter in Japan while also providing supporters with a stylish, comfortable and distinct range of replica wear allowing them to turn the world green where ever they may go.”

Ireland Rugby Player and Canterbury Ambassador, Robbie Henshaw added:

“Canterbury has produced a range of kit that ticks all the boxes from a player perspective in terms of functionality, comfort and design. First and foremost the kit needs to stand up to the physical and environmental challenges that await us in Japan, but it also needs to look good on and off the pitch, for players and fans alike.”