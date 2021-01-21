New Galway United First Team Head Coach Lisa Fallon Speaks To Galway Bay FM Sport

print

Galway United announced the appointment of Lisa Fallon as First Team Head Coach on Thursday Morning.

Lisa is a highly-experienced UEFA Pro Licence holder who joins the club after successful spells at Chelsea FC, Cork City FC and with Dublin GAA’s Senior Footballers.

Her record is impressive having been head coach of London Lionesses and previous to that was part of John Caulfield’s backroom team at Cork City when they won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017 along with the FAI Cup in 2016 and three President’s Cups.

She was also was part of Chelsea FC women’s technical staff when the club won the WSL and Continental League Cup double in 2020.

Lisa spoke to Jonathan Higgins following her appointment