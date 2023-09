New Galway Minor Football Manager Neil McHugh Chats to Galway Bay FM

Galway has a new minor football manager after the announcement by Galway GAA that Neil McHugh will be recommended for a two-year term.

His backroom team includes Gary O’Donnell (head coach), Edwin Murray (strength & conditioning), JP Steede (coach), Johnny Duane (coach), Martin McNamara (goalkeeping coach) and Mike Tully (Administration & Team Liasion Officer).

The Caherlistrane man replaces Alan Glynn and will oversee Galway’s under-17s for 2024 and 2025, once ratified by teh Galway board.

Neil has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly