28 February 2024
New Galway Minor Camogie Team Manager Stephen Glennon looks ahead to Sunday’s opening game of the Championship
The Galway Minor Camogie team play their first game of the All-Ireland Championship on Sunday next when they take on Waterford in Ballygunner (Throw in – 2pm).
A panel of thirty-five has been selected from twenty clubs around the county and will be captained by Emily Brogan from Carnmore with Caoimhe Kelly from Sarsfields named as Vice Captain.
It is also the first game for new manager Stephen Glennon.
Stephen has been speaking to Tommy Devane ahead of Sunday’s game.
Galway’s 2024 All-Ireland Minor Fixtures
Round 1: March 3rd
Waterford V Galway
Round 2: March 10th
Galway V Tipperary
Round 3: March 24th
Galway V Cork
Round 4: April 7th
Kilkenny V Galway
Round 5: April 14th
Antrim V Galway
SEMI-FINAL: 20th /21st Apr
FINAL: 4th /5th May