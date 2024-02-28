Galway Bay FM

New Galway Minor Camogie Team Manager Stephen Glennon looks ahead to Sunday’s opening game of the Championship

The Galway Minor Camogie team play their first game of the All-Ireland Championship on Sunday next when they take on Waterford in Ballygunner (Throw in – 2pm).

A panel of thirty-five has been selected from twenty clubs around the county and will be captained by Emily Brogan from Carnmore with Caoimhe Kelly from Sarsfields named as Vice Captain.

It is also the first game for new manager Stephen Glennon.

Stephen has been speaking to Tommy Devane ahead of Sunday’s game.

Galway’s 2024 All-Ireland Minor Fixtures 

Round 1: March 3rd

Waterford V Galway

Round 2: March 10th

Galway V Tipperary

Round 3: March 24th

Galway V Cork

Round 4: April 7th

Kilkenny V Galway

Round 5: April 14th

Antrim V Galway

SEMI-FINAL: 20th /21st Apr

FINAL: 4th /5th May

