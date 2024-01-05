New Galway Ladies Football President Frank Kearney Chats to Galway Bay FM

Over the Christmas period, Galway’s LGFA county board honoured their first chairperson and one of their founding members Frank Kearney from Lackagh, when they named him President of Galway LGFA.

It marks the 50th anniversary of the organisation, both locally and nationally, and Frank played a big part in its founding along with many more.

To look back at the formation of Ladies Gaelic Football Association both in Galway and Ireland, Frank Kearney reflected with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

