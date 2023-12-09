9 December 2023
New Galway hurling jersey launched in Cork
The Galway hurlers launched their new jersey this evening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at the Teddy McCarthy Tribute matches, where they took on Cork in a tribute match for the late Rebel star who passed away this year and who famously won both football and hurling All-Irelands in 1990. The Galway jersey, produced by O’Neills, is a tribute to the 1923 All-Ireland winning Galway team, who wore a yellow and blue strip in winning the first All-Ireland title ever for the county against Limerick in a final that was played in 1924. Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew explained the background to the decision to commission the new jersey at a special function recently in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry, organised by Baireoiri na Gaillimhe…
Cork won both matches in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, defeating Meath 3-12 to 1-9 in the football game and defeating Galway 4-22 to 0-24 in the hurling game.