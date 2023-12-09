New Galway hurling jersey launched in Cork

Share story:

The Galway hurlers launched their new jersey this evening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at the Teddy McCarthy Tribute matches, where they took on Cork in a tribute match for the late Rebel star who passed away this year and who famously won both football and hurling All-Irelands in 1990. The Galway jersey, produced by O’Neills, is a tribute to the 1923 All-Ireland winning Galway team, who wore a yellow and blue strip in winning the first All-Ireland title ever for the county against Limerick in a final that was played in 1924. Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew explained the background to the decision to commission the new jersey at a special function recently in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry, organised by Baireoiri na Gaillimhe…

Cork won both matches in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, defeating Meath 3-12 to 1-9 in the football game and defeating Galway 4-22 to 0-24 in the hurling game.