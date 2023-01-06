New Football Gloves go on sale to benefit Let’s Get Talking Galway.

A new product is to go on the market that will raise money for Let’s get Talking Galway.

The product, a new glove for Gaelic Footballers, will be available from next week.

Let’s Get Talking was set up by Cyril Hyland and Elaine Ryan in 2013.

At the time they noticed significant pressure on the public system with long waiting times to access mental health support, while private therapy simply was unaffordable to many in the community.

Let’s Get Talking was established with the aim of reducing barriers to accessing counselling and psychotherapy.

To date, their therapists have supported over 5,000 people and in 2021 provided 14,504 sessions to children, Adolescents, Adults and couples in Ireland.

Paul Shaughnessy of the Backdoor GAA Podcast is the man behind the idea and he spoke to John Mulligan.