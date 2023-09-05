New Fixtures Announced for 2023/24 Basketball Season

The InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League and MissQuote.ie Women’s National League fixtures have been confirmed for the 2023/24 season.

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @ MTU open the defence of their InsureMyVan.ie Super League crown with a Cork derby against Energywise Ireland Neptune on Saturday, September 30th. The sides split their South Conference series last season, with the combined winning margin of just 5 points over the two games forecasting another tight encounter on basketballireland.tv.

“Bringing silverware back to Ballincollig was a massive achievement considering it was only our 2nd season competing at InsureMyVan.ie Super League level,” said player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan. “Our focus has shifted to continue building as we look to integrate the new players in our squad. Playing out of MTU is also very exciting for our group and we look forward to contesting a fierce Cork derby against Energywise Ireland Neptune on opening night,” said O’Sullivan.

Beaten InsureMyVan.ie Super League finalists University of Galway Maree will look a little different when they take to the court for the first time against newly promoted Ulster University at the Kingfisher Arena. The InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup winners are adjusting to life without former head coach Charlie Crowley and leading scorer from last season Jarret Haines.

In the North Conference, 2022/23 table toppers Griffith College Éanna welcome EJ Sligo All-Stars to Coláiste Éanna, Belfast Star are at home to St. Vincents and Templeogue play host to Pyrobel Killester.

Two South Conference matchups make up the remainder of opening night. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors aim to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season, starting against Maigh Cuilinn (Moycullen) and the division’s other Kerry based team, Killorglin KCYMS entertain UCC Demons.

MissQuote.ie Super League

One week earlier The Address UCC Glanmire will begin their bid for a third successive MissQuote.ie Super League crown when SETU Waterford Wildcats make the 77-kilometre journey to Upper Glanmire on September 24th.

“We’re planning for what I think will be a difficult season,” said head coach Mark Scannell. “SETU Waterford Wildcats is as difficult a fixture as any to start, even at home. We have two new Americans who we think will be good, but it takes time to put everything together and we were slow out of the blocks last year,” he added.

“The great thing about our set up is the tradition and culture is there for a long time. We are always the team to beat and although that brings challenges, it also bring a responsibility that our players will embrace and we really look forward to trying to get ourselves in the mix for silverware again. We’ve put together two unbelievable years and now it’s time to draw a line under those and go again.”

A collegiate rivalry between University of Galway Mystics and DCU Mercy will tip-off the domestic season in the Kingfisher Arena on Saturday, September 24th on basketballireland.tv. The home side eyeing an upset against last year’s beaten MissQuote.ie Super League and InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup finalists.

Trinity Meteors rookie head coach Hillary Netsiyanwa will be without the departed Dayna Finn and Claire Melia when Team Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell make the trip to the capital on opening day. The slate’s other two fixtures see MissQuote.ie Division One champions Portlaoise Panthers journey up the M1 to face Ulster University in Jordanstown Sports Village, while the meeting of FloMAX Liffey Celtics and Pyrobel Killester has ‘tie of the weekend’ potential with at least five Irish internationals taking to the floor.

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Titans Basketball Club make the return to the InsureMyVan.ie Division One in 2023/24, no doubt adding to what proved to be the most unpredictable league in Irish basketball a year ago.

First to make the trip to Knocknacarra will be Limerick Sport Eagles, who agonisingly missed out on promotion to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League at the hands of Ulster University in April. Team North West and Drogheda Wolves will be first to tip-off in ATU on September 30th in their North Conference tie. Recently relegated UCD Marian make the short journey to Coláiste Bríd to face Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, with another Dublin derby between Moy Tolka Rovers and Mater Private Malahide rounding off conference play.

SETU Waterford Vikings host Limerick Celtics and SETU Carlow entertain Scotts Lakers Killarney in the scheduled South Conference ties. The sole cross conference fixture on opening weekend will see Portlaoise Panthers welcome Killarney Cougars to St. Mary’s Hall.

MissQuote.ie Division One

The MissQuote.ie Division One line up has a more settled look for 2023/24 following the addition of five new teams a year ago.

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles will lay claim to ‘most successful rookie’ honours after their run to the MissQuote.ie Division One playoff semi-finals and return with high hopes of going a couple of steps further against fellow newcomers from last season Oblate Dynamos on opening day.

That is one of three North Conference contests on day one of the new season. iSecure Swords Thunder play Phoenix Rockets and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions face Templeogue the others.

St. Paul’s Killarney narrowly missed out on promotion under James Fleming last season and they hit the road to start the campaign against SETU Carlow in the South Conference. UL Arena plays host to Limerick Sport Huskies, while Crescent College Dooradoyle is the venue for Limerick Celtics home opener with Marble City Hawks.

You can find the full fixture lists for all four National League divisions here.

MissQuote.ie Super League Opening Day Fixtures

Day Date Time Home Away Venue Saturday Sept 23rd 5.30pm Trinity Meteors Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell Trinity College Saturday Sept 23rd 4pm University of Galway Mystics DCU Mercy Kingfisher Arena Saturday Sept 23rd 5.15pm Ulster University Portlaoise Panthers Jordanstown Sports Village Saturday Sept 23rd 7pm FloMAX Liffey Celtics Pyrobel Killester Leixlip Amenities Sunday Sept 24th 3pm The Address UCC Glanmire SETU Waterford Wildcats Upper Glanmire

MissQuote.ie Division One Opening Day Fixtures

Day Date Time Home Away Venue Saturday Sept 30th 5.30pm Abbey Seals Dublin Lions Templeogue Colaiste Brid Saturday Sept 30th 5.30pm iSecure Swords Thunder Phoenix Rockets ALSAA Sunday Oct1st 3pm McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles Oblate Dynamos Virginia Show Centre Saturday Sept 30th 5pm Limerick Sport Huskies Moy Tolka Rovers UL Arena Sunday Oct1st 12.30pm SETU Carlow St Pauls Killarney Barrow Centre Sunday Oct1st 3.15pm Limerick Celtics Marble City Hawks Crescent College

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Opening Day Fixtures

Day Date Time Home Away Venue Saturday Sept 30th 6.30pm Belfast Star St Vincent’s De la Salle College Saturday Sept 30th 7pm Griffith College Éanna EJ Sligo All-Stars Coláiste Éanna Saturday Sept 30th 7pm Templeogue Pyrobel Killester National Basketball Arena Saturday Sept 30th 7pm University of Galway Maree Ulster University Kingfisher Sports Arena Saturday Sept 30th 4pm Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU Energywise Ireland Neptune MTU Arena Saturday Sept 30th 7.15pm Flexachem KCYMS UCC Demons Killorglin Sports Complex Saturday Sept 30th 7.30pm Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Maigh Cuilinn Tralee Sports Complex

InsureMyVan.ie Division One Opening Day Fixtures