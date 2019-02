C.L. Loch Lurgan (Galway Bay AC), founded in 2018, is a new juvenile athletics club for West Galway. The club is based in Furbo and is for boys and girls aged 7yrs+. The club aims to provide members with coaching and competitive opportunities in athletics (run, jump, throw)

as well as fun, fitness and friendship. All levels of ability are welcome.

Alan Giblin and Siobhan Lally of the newly formed Club joined Gerry, George and Kevin on Over The Line.